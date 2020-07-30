2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
Comments

Desperate Trump Suggests Election Delay On Twitter

"We Are Teetering on the Edge of Autocracy"
By Common Dreams

Democracy advocates sounded immediate alarms Thursday morning after President Donald Trump floated the idea of delaying the November elections, citing mail-in voting and the unfounded threat of voter fraud.
"This is a coup in the making," warned Robert Weisman, president of Public Citizen, in response to Trump.

"Voting by mail will not create a risk of fraud," Weisman said. "In fact, voting by mail is an absolute necessity to ensure Americans can exercise their franchise amid a pandemic—which Trump has made dramatically worse through his utter incompetence and callous indifference to human life."

Groups like Common Cause noted that the president does not have the power to postpone the election date.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison pushed back on Trump's tweet, responding, "This is how democracy dies in the USA. Don't let it happen."

"These messages from Trump are intended to promote chaos and confusion, and undermine confidence in our elections. We REJECT all of it," tweeted Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

According to Stand Up America founder and president Sean Eldridge, the president's tweets shouldn't be brushed aside.

"As his latest comments show, Trump poses an existential threat to our democracy. While he has no authority to delay the election, we cannot ignore his escalating lies and attacks on our democracy," Eldridge said in a statement.

"Americans need to be ready to mobilize if Trump contests the results or refuses to concede—and 'Protect the Results' is building a network of millions of Americans to meet the moment if we need to take to the streets in protest," he added.

Some critical observers wondered whether Trump's tweet was an effort to stir up controversy or distract the media on the same day that data released from the Commerce Department showed the U.S. economy suffered its largest contraction in the country's history last quarter.

"If Trump truly cared about our elections," said Public Citizen's Weisman, "he would demand Congress provide the $3.6 billion in funding that states and localities need to properly and safely administer them amid the pandemic. The real issue for Trump, of course, is Trump. The economy is in free-fall and Trump is worried about what that means for his electoral prospects."

The president's tweet Thursday comes less than two weeks after Trump—who's trailing presumptive Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden in the polls—refused to commit to accepting the results of the 2020 presidential election if he is defeated.

Asked by Fox News' Chris Wallace whether he intends to accept the election results, the president responded, "No, I'm not gonna just say yes. I'm not gonna say it, and I didn't last time either."

Republished from Common Dreams (Andrea Germanos, staff writer) under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

No, We Can Never Just Ignore Them Away

No, We Can Never Just Ignore Them Away

You'll hear lots of people -- Trump apologists especially -- suggesting that the way we really ought to deal with those racists in the alt-right and running around committing hate crimes is to just ignore them, in the vain hope [...]
Nov 22, 2016
By David Neiwert

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us