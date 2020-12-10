Trump Rages In Full-blown Sedition Tweeting

This morning Trump rage tweeted nonsense, conspiracy theories and lies about why he got pummeled in the 2020 general election.

His tweets included comments about how this is a "dangerous moment in time" and anger is going to "escalate dramatically."

Is that a threat of violence coming from law enforcement or the military?

Trump has been trying to strong-arm state and local legislators in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, and Georgia to somehow flip the election results for HIM, not for any elected Republican legislators.

He also openly warned "Georgia AG Chris Carr not to rally other Republican officials against a long-shot Texas lawsuit seeking to toss out the state’s election results, according to several people with direct knowledge of the conversation."



By the way, even Andrew C. McCarthy, from the National Review, called the Texas lawsuit frivolous.

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton invokes the original jurisdiction of the United States Supreme Court to hear disputes between states. Yet the brief is not signed by the lawyer who typically represents Texas before that nation’s highest court (as Solicitor General Hawkins did, for example, in the recent Obamacare case). Plainly, this is because the complaint Paxton has filed is a political document that has no prospect of being taken seriously as a set of legal claims.

Paxton is obviously trying to get a pardon from Trump over his own legal issues.

But this is sedition. Period.

And then Trump took to Twitter earlier today.

How can you give an election to someone who lost the election by hundreds of thousands of legal votes in each of the swing states. How can a country be run by an illegitimate president? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

“Donald Trump won by a landslide, and they stole it from him!” @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

“People are upset, and they have a right to be. Georgia not only supported Trump in 2016, but now. This is the only State in the Deep South that went for Biden? Have they lost their minds? This is going to escalate dramatically. This is a very dangerous moment in our history.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

....The fact that our Country is being stolen. A coup is taking place in front of our eyes, and the public can’t take this anymore.” A Trump fan at Georgia Rally on @OANN Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

Who knew an OAN Trump fan and Sean Hannity are allowed to judge a presidential election?

The only person trying to attempt a coup against the American people is Donald Trump.

He's being aided and abetted by his GOP cohorts and right wing media sycophants.

On CBN this week, evangelical leader Pat Robertson has been hinting to his audience that there is some deep secret plan to undermine the will of the people but has refused to tell his viewers what that is.

Robertson said, "It's not over until the fat lady sings."

I imagine he's part of the coordination coming from the White House and what Trump rage tweeted was what Robertson was alluding to.

Trump was impeached for setting up a shadow government with Rudy Giuliani and trying to force Ukraine to smear Joe Biden before the election with phony kompromat.

Now he's calling on militia members and crackpots to do what he has been able to do: subjugate the will of the American people.

I don't believe in our entire democracy we've ever seen a sitting president who lost their reelection by a historic level openly calling for sedition.

Sedition is a serious felony punishable by fines and up to 20 years in prison and it refers to the act of inciting revolt or violence against a lawful authority with the goal of destroying or overthrowing it.

With 3000 people dying a day from COVID, the only stories Fox News is promoting are the fictitious war on Christmas and Texas' absurd lawsuit.

God help us all.