Donald Trump STILL Thinks Coronavirus Is Going To 'Just Disappear'

Let me know if you've heard this before: Donald Trump telling Fox News that the coronavirus will just disappear. Sounds familiar, right? Well, that's because he said it in March. And April. And May. And June.

Oh, and today. IN JULY.

Mind you, cases are on the rise in 40 states. But, you know, they'll "just disappear."

Twitter had thoughts:

If only trump would sorta just disappear. — Steven Zielke (@zmus) July 1, 2020

I am I remember "the heat will kill it" years old.



I live in Arizona. We've seen triple digits since May. And we're spiking like mad. So.... pic.twitter.com/dhOY1VZesF — PortiaMcGonagal (@PortiaMcGonagal) July 1, 2020

It's his story and he's sticking to it, dammit! /s 🤦‍♂️ — Dave Perrino @🏡 (@DavePerrino) July 1, 2020

Trump speaks the best kind of gibberish.

It’s called dangerous gibbershit. — Physical Distance Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) July 1, 2020

Trump: Biden doesn’t know what he’s saying.



Also trump: That virus will just disappear any minute now when god sucks it up with his vacuum cleaner. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 1, 2020

But you know, science disagrees:

It's going to "sort of just disappear" ?



The US is experiencing exponential growth. We have the highest number of infections of any country, and we have no national strategy to contain the virus. It's not going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/TdfuUrVtza — Nat Lester-Coll, MD (@DrLesterColl) July 1, 2020

Nailed it

It’s going to just disappear does not seem like a viable pandemic strategy https://t.co/USVIcLNBbQ — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 1, 2020

The only thing I want to "just disappear" is Donald Trump.