Friday News Dump: Trump Continues To Undermine Vote By Mail, And Other News

Trump keeps complaining about the practically non-existent difference between absentee and mail-in voting. Meanwhile, his new political appointee is doing his best to ruin the post office and not coincidentally, make it much more difficult to vote by mail:
Hours after suggesting a possible delay in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, President Trump said he did not want to postpone the vote, but remained concerned that millions of mail-in ballots would cause problems https://t.co/YIyxUAhWPe pic.twitter.com/rUxCUevOtH
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 31, 2020
White House senior adviser Stephen Miller appears on Fox to promote Donald Trump's lies about mail-in voting: "Nobody who mails in a ballot has their identity confirmed. Nobody even checks to see if they're a U.S. citizen."
This is a baseless fearmongering. pic.twitter.com/zLNr4GPAA3
— The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) July 31, 2020
NEW: The Postal Service is experiencing days-long backlogs of mail across the country after a top Trump donor running the agency put in place new procedures described as cost-cutting efforts, raising alarms for November election.
From me & @jacobbogage: https://t.co/FMStyt6xHa
— Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) July 31, 2020
WaPo: The U.S. Postal Service is experiencing backlogs of mail after a top Trump donor running the agency put in place new procedures, alarming postal workers who warn that the policies could undermine their ability to deliver ballots on time. https://t.co/MSZCDebDEO
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) July 31, 2020
"After he filled it out he said: 'And I’ve just voted,' before he held the absentee ballot up to the camera and added: 'At least you can say, the Trumpster doesn’t give up right? You’ve got to vote.'" https://t.co/dfxDeR24V9
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 29, 2020
***********************
They really kneecapped him here.
“White House willing to cut a stimulus deal without ‘liability shield,’ breaking with McConnell” https://t.co/RMMpcXjiJ4
— Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) July 31, 2020
My daughter just shared this TikTok 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CzuzDSjENP
— meg (@megsyhoops) July 29, 2020
Asked why the US coronavirus outbreak is so much worse than it has been in Europe, Dr. Fauci explains that state shutdown orders didn't go far enough and were rescinded too soon pic.twitter.com/RUD5KyPNGh
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2020
he sounds so insane. https://t.co/aoiZxVfFWC
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 31, 2020
Former FDA head Scott Gottlieb says "we can definitively say hydroxychloroquine doesn't work"https://t.co/pf4hfRgRbh
— Axios (@axios) July 30, 2020
somebody needs to write a book abt this. 17 yrs (!!) in the making abd it’s never going to open; https://t.co/0ZOx37TSI8
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) July 31, 2020
Official with ventilator maker Philips wrote to CDC official on Jan. 21: “Please let us know how we could help out or if you may expect a need to accelerate any shipments."
House D report finds admin didn't respond for 6 weeks, until March 4 https://t.co/cpVtL9DB1i pic.twitter.com/ldjuSAZQeg
— Peter Sullivan (@PeterSullivan4) July 31, 2020
Love this colorized historical photo of Mr. and Mrs. Goebbels headed for the bunker. *touches finger to earpiece* Correction, I'm being told th https://t.co/37eK2rRCpp
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) July 31, 2020
All pretense that #COVID19 US govt data is reliable is now gone. Since @HHSGov stripped tracking of hospitalizations, ICU use & effectively, deaths from @CDCgov & gave it to 2 private companies (incl #Palantir) daily data is gone, & poor weekly is in.
Now we count on renegades👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/pMgTK7utX4
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 31, 2020
Propublica reports that “144 Trump appointees were employed at, or connected to #Koch & RW orgs At the HHS alone, 13 current & former jobholders came from those ranks, as have a few others holding key health policy positions beyond HHS.." Even Gottlieb (AEI) is a Koch appointee pic.twitter.com/H5OqYTx7Zn
— Helen _ 5calls.org (@Cruellaisdevine) July 31, 2020
Notes from the Field: Public Health Efforts to Mitigate COVID-19 during a presidential election... https://t.co/p59YkBFA8P via @CDCgov
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) July 31, 2020
New @CookPolitical: six more House rating changes, including five in Democrats' direction. Full analysis ($): https://t.co/9g4jelyY4D pic.twitter.com/LDM4fiDPhJ
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) July 31, 2020
Other countries took a big economic hit and got the virus more or less under control.
We took a big economic hit and don't have the virus under control.
The virus is the same everywhere.
Other countries have more or less competent and serious national governments. We don't. pic.twitter.com/kZS14owEeo
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 31, 2020
Black Americans long faced systemic racism that has set them back economically—Then the pandemic hit, hurting Blacks especially hard
And although Trump told Blacks, "What do you have to lose," they're seeing they've had a ton to lose under racist Mr Trumphttps://t.co/Nx2hDVgkRk pic.twitter.com/tmukD9zS1Z
— Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) July 31, 2020
Shorter BabyDick: By all means spew hoaxes about voter fraud but moving the election is a step too far. https://t.co/9JEvKje27Z
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) July 31, 2020
But I was told the protestors would burn the courthouse down once the Feds left. Turns out, the protests died down when the agitators - the Feds - left. It's almost like Trump was the chaos agent. https://t.co/p6SgfKuV1e
— Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) July 31, 2020
So excited for you to hear the first episode of The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @BarackObama! I wanted to start this season off by discussing our relationship with our community and our country. I hope you'll tune in on @Spotify: https://t.co/iEjVDPIxEs. pic.twitter.com/9svSKNHRZ0
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 29, 2020
They're doing better than we are. Which makes me genuinely happy for them.
How a packed slum in Mumbai beat back the coronavirus, as India’s cases continue to soar https://t.co/bT8Umg6cVG
— hilzoy (@hilzoy) July 31, 2020
NEW to @NBCNews
👉House Democrats find Trump overspent for ventilators by as much as $500 million
1. They paid 4-5 times as much as the Obama admin did for functionally identical machines
2. Didn't enforce prior contract or try to build on it. https://t.co/uzOSfLn0m9
— Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) July 31, 2020
A Quarter of Bangladesh Is Flooded. Millions Have Lost Everything. https://t.co/6bxYAhBzqK
— Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (@esglaude) July 31, 2020
COVID-19 VACCINE WATCH:
- 139 vaccines in development.
- 26 vaccines in human trials.https://t.co/Rfax15Vpl0 pic.twitter.com/U3auHegC3W
— ABC News (@ABC) July 31, 2020
BREAKING: the @OHDems just filed suit to require that electronic applications for absentee ballots MUST be accepted by Boards of Elections.
As our complaint says, Ohio law makes clear that such applications “need not be in any particular form.”
Here’s a quick video explainer: pic.twitter.com/wJ75kQrHbr
— David Pepper (@DavidPepper) July 31, 2020
Sheriffs test positive for coronavirus after vowing not to enforce mask orders - https://t.co/RpPllUKjSH
— Tina Morphis #KHive #Humanist #ForthePeople (@TinaMorphis) July 31, 2020
So I opened my @LAist daily email and what do I see? A conversation on race with @TazzyStar, who I kind of, sort of know from the old BlogHer days and Twitter. Gonna have to take the time to sit down and watch this!https://t.co/Bx9xAkmOKd
— Socalmom Aunt TIFA?? (@socalmom) July 31, 2020
'Irish slaves' post that's been shared nearly a million times is basically 100% false - Upworthy https://t.co/BgleSrYV00
— Naomi Wolfe (@NaomiWolfeAU) July 2, 2020
Your Freedom Caucus, ladies and gentlemen https://t.co/xxaEjI6xtn
— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) July 31, 2020
Calling the Black President "greasy" is racist asf and if you're hyperventilating about Bill Clinton talking about Stokely Carmichael but you're ignoring this you're not helping. https://t.co/SHzzgiip2m
— (((RuggedAmethyst))) (@GrooveSDC) July 31, 2020
DEPT. OF 'DEAR GOD I REALLY NEED THIS ALL TO BE OVER'
A 12-year-old male giraffe living in a zoo in Australia has been crowned the tallest of them all at 18 feet, 8 inches. https://t.co/mVeFptuome
— CNN (@CNN) July 31, 2020
Mississippi town mayor fights back tears as he signs order to remove confederate flags - Upworthy https://t.co/cRUETJHnbs
— M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) June 28, 2020
😳 Upworthy: 1. This is an A+ notepic.twitter.com/ElT1tsQSis
— Alexandra Rosas (@GDRPempress) July 11, 2020
What’s cuter than baby animals? 🤷🏼♀️❤️😍
pic.twitter.com/UN8z9NupJf
— Miz Yunique (@MizYunique1) July 30, 2020
#FlashbackFriday Orphan Mukkoka owes his life to one of our routine aerial patrols. His tiny footprints were spotted among hundreds of animal tracks by one of our rangers who identified them as belonging to a lone baby elephant! Read more: https://t.co/U2P883Q21g pic.twitter.com/0kbnup24O6
— Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 31, 2020
Happy Eid Mubarak, y'all! Have a great weekend, wear your masks!