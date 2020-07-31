2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Friday News Dump: Trump Continues To Undermine Vote By Mail, And Other News

Trump is undermining the ability of Americans to vote by mail in a pandemic.
By Susie Madrak

Trump keeps complaining about the practically non-existent difference between absentee and mail-in voting. Meanwhile, his new political appointee is doing his best to ruin the post office and not coincidentally, make it much more difficult to vote by mail:

***********************


DEPT. OF 'DEAR GOD I REALLY NEED THIS ALL TO BE OVER'

Happy Eid Mubarak, y'all! Have a great weekend, wear your masks!

