Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Glenn Kirschner Shows Us How He Would Like To Question Bill Barr At Today's Hearing

A career prosecutor demonstrates how he would box in the attorney general.
By Susie Madrak

Bill Barr is scheduled to testify this morning before the House Judiciary committee, and 30-year career prosecutor Glenn Kirschner shows us how he'd do it if he was the person who got to interrogate him.

"Here are just a few of the questions that I came up with. So Attorney General Barr, regarding the federal government's response to the protests, are there any contractors that are non-governmental employees or agents or officers? Are there any contractors participating in or supplementing law enforcement efforts responding to the protests around the country?

"If so, who is supplying those contractors? Are any of the companies or firms supplying the contractors owned or operated or run by Erik Prince, Betsy DeVos's brother, and if so, how much taxpayer money is being funneled to Erik Prince?"

Next:
"Mr. Attorney General, last time you were questioned by Senator Kamala Harris about whether Donald Trump or anyone in the White House had suggested you open an investigation into anyone? Remember, that was when you had to grapple with what the word 'suggest' means before you settled on the answer. I don't know which of course
you do know would constitute perjury in the event you did actually know the answer to Senator Harris's question.

"Since that time when you last testified on that topic, has the president or anyone at the White House asked you to open an investigation into anyone?"

Kirschner also included questions on whether voting by mail is rife with fraud, and how many cases has the DOJ prosecuted for it.

Also, whether he approved of the "unconstitutional" retaliation against Michael Cohen for exercising his First Amendment rights by writing a book about Trump.

And so on. He concluded:

"Let's hope Bill Barr shows up tomorrow and testifies before the House Judiciary committee. Because Bill Barr is a liar. Bill Barr is an abuser of the rule of law, you know Bill Barr is a constitutional scoundrel and let's hope that his crimes and misdeeds are exposed tomorrow to public view and to public scorn."

You can read the combative opening statement Barr released last night. In the meantime, stay tuned for the real thing!

