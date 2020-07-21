Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, Four Others Arrested In $60-million Bribery Case

Big news in Ohio this morning. They're going to have a presser later this afternoon, so we may update as that proceeds.

Source: USA Today

CINCINNATI – Federal officials arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others on Tuesday morning in connection with a $60 million bribery case.

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers' office would not discuss details of the case, but a source involved in the investigation confirmed Householder's arrest to The Cincinnati Enquirer of the USA TODAY Network.

Also arrested, according to the source: Neil Clark from Grant Street Consultants and once called by USA Today “one of the best connected lobbyists in Columbus"; former Ohio Republican Party chair and consultant Matthew Borges; Juan Cespedes, co-founder of The Oxley Group in Columbus; and Jeffrey Longstreth, adviser to Householder.

The scope of the federal investigation, the dollars involved and the arrests Tuesday make this one of the largest public corruption cases in Ohio in years.