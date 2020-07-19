Pam Bondi Continues To Debase Herself By Coming Out In Favor Of DHS And CBP Abuses In Portland

Former Florida Attorney General, and current Trump fangirl, Pam Bondi, is totally against state's rights and pro-federal government sending in unidentified armed law enforcement. The party that pretends to be pro-state's rights and smaller government have continued to flush every scintilla of their party's platform for a man who doesn't care about anyone but himself. Here is a fun interview that Bondi did with FOX News on Saturday morning, talking about Portland and how great it is that CBP and DHS have sent armed militia in to detain innocent citizens in rented Enterprise vans.

GRIFF: Here to react, former Florida Attorney General and co- chair of Women for Trump, Pam Bondi. Pam, good morning to you. As a former Attorney General, this is quite something, I mean look, nearly for seven weeks chaos has erupted so, the federal officers go in there and it's interesting the Mayor Wheeler would like them to clean-up the graffiti before they leave, but doesn't want them to establish law and order. What do you make of this?

BOMDI: I think it's the ultimate projecting on the Mayor's part. What do you think? He's not doing his job at all. You know, you see these great federal officers coming in and they are going to protect our federal buildings, our federal monuments, there are over 9,000 of them in our country and they will protect them and I'll tell you what, the people of Portland are probably very, very glad they are there to help. There's a reason, Griff, why the National Organization of Police endorsed President Trump. Last time they endorsed Biden and Obama, but this time, they endorsed President Trump. All law enforcement officers around this country appreciate the law and order President that we have in Donald Trump. This is unreal that our Mayor is telling law enforcement whether they're state, federal, local, go away, we don't want you. Look at that scene right now that you're showing. That's absolute chaos there and around our country. so we have to support our men and women in law enforcement, Griff.

GRIFF: Pam, is there anything that the Attorney General or anyone else statewide in office could do to override the mayor there in Portland?

BONDI: Well the problem really arises in Portland it's the Governor could come in and do something. You notice we don't have these problems in Florida. We have Democrat Mayors, Republican Mayors and they all get along in our state because they are law and order. You showed something earlier Griff that was really interesting. It was that little infant in New Jersey being saved by the Transit Officers. Those are sworn police officers in New Jersey. Those are the exact kind of officers that all of these liberal mayors around our country are trying to do away with. That's what our good men and women and police do every single day. Those guys went out there and they saved an infant's life. That's happening all over this country and not being reported yet they're not respecting them, and these mayors need to step up because they are being paid by the taxpayers.