Pence Megachurch In Middle Of COVID Outbreak When He Visited For 'Freedom Sunday'

The megachurch visited by Mike Pence last weekend was suffering a coronavirus outbreak among its choir and orchestra but that didn’t stop all those who were exposed from partaking in the “Freedom Sunday” celebration, mostly without masks.

As BuzzFeed News reported, five members of the choir and orchestra at Dallas’ First Baptist Church tested positive for coronavirus and one more exposed orchestra member was symptomatic and awaiting a test result. None were present during Pence’s 90-minute visit on Sunday but chances are some who did perform had been exposed.

Yet they performed without masks and many remained unmasked when they were neither playing nor singing.

Texas is suffering an all-time high COVID-19 outbreak. Yet the church seemed shockingly lax about taking health precautions. BuzzFeed News noted that even though singing and wind instruments in large groups is particularly risky, the church placed more choristers in its choir loft than its own reopening plan called for. Neither group of performers was socially distanced.

Also attending this event were Texas Governor Greg Abbott and physician and HUD Secretary Ben Carson. The service was led by Pastor, Fox News contributor and Trump worshiper Robert Jeffress.

Some of the remarks BuzzFeed caught were priceless: