Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Report: Trump Trained His Briefers Not To Tell Him Intel That Made Russia Look Bad

See no evil, hear no evil! Isn't he brilliant?
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

CNN's Jim Sciutto on the information he uncovered while writing his new book, "The Madman Theory: Trump Takes on the World":

Early in his term, Trump's briefers discovered that when his oral briefing included intelligence related to Russia's malign activities against the United States, including evidence of its interference in US politics, Trump would often blow up at them, demanding to know why they kept focusing on Russia and often questioning the intelligence itself, multiple former administration officials said.

"The President has created an environment that dissuades, if not prohibits, the mentioning of any intelligence that isn't favorable to Russia," a former senior member of Trump's national security staff told me.

In response, his briefers -- who must make difficult judgment calls every day on which intelligence to highlight to the President -- reduced the amount of Russian-related intelligence they included in his oral briefings, instead often placing it only in his written briefing book, a document that is provided daily and sometimes extended to several dozen pages containing the intelligence community's most important information.

But his briefers discovered over time that he often did not read the briefing book, leaving him unaware of crucial intelligence, including threats related to Russia and other parts of the world.

Well, why not? He does the same thing with negative coronavirus numbers. He's like a toddler who thinks if he puts his hands over his eyes, you can't see him!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

'You Know, I'm, Like, A Smart Person'

'You Know, I'm, Like, A Smart Person'

The President's Daily Brief has, in one form or another, been given to the President and other relevant Executive Branch personnel since 1961. That's over half of a century.
Dec 11, 2016
By shelleyp

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us