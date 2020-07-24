Sinclair's Eric Bolling Gives 'Plandemic' Conspiracy Theorists Platform To Attack Dr. Fauci

Sinclair Broadcasting, a network which at one time was rumored to be considering hiring sexual harrasser Bill O'Reilly, actually did hire another sexual harasser who was also suspended from Fox, Eric Bolling.

Sinclair has been a cesspool of misinformation, with the company doing its best to take over as many local media stations as they believed they could get away with. They were regularly airing segments from former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn, before finally dropping him at the end of last year.

That hasn't stopped the network from continuing to pollute the political waters with segments like the one documented by Media Matters with Bolling this week.

I've lost track of how many people I know in real life who were sadly posting copies of the Plandemic "documentary" on Facebook. I decided to deal with it by just reporting their posts, rather than argue with anyone who has been brainwashed to the point of buying into that garbage.

So it's difficult to express the amount of outrage I feel when an outlet like Sinclair and someone like Bolling continues to propagate this garbage when it's so awful, even Facebook and YouTube pulled it down -- once enough people like myself complained and reported them.

Here's more from Media Matters on Sinclair's shameless conspiracy laden propaganda. Go check the rest of their post for additional video, and Bolling's interview with Fox's Nicole Saphier, who is another quack medical contributor that Fox features on a regular basis.

These propaganda networks need to be taken off of the air before they help help kill God knows how many thousands of Americans who are foolish enough to buy the snake oil they're selling.