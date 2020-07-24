Sinclair's Eric Bolling Gives 'Plandemic' Conspiracy Theorists Platform To Attack Dr. Fauci

Sinclair Broadcasting, a network which at one time was rumored to be considering hiring sexual harrasser Bill O'Reilly, actually did hire another sexual harasser who was also suspended from Fox, Eric Bolling.
Sinclair has been a cesspool of misinformation, with the company doing its best to take over as many local media stations as they believed they could get away with. They were regularly airing segments from former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn, before finally dropping him at the end of last year.
That hasn't stopped the network from continuing to pollute the political waters with segments like the one documented by Media Matters with Bolling this week.
I've lost track of how many people I know in real life who were sadly posting copies of the Plandemic "documentary" on Facebook. I decided to deal with it by just reporting their posts, rather than argue with anyone who has been brainwashed to the point of buying into that garbage.
So it's difficult to express the amount of outrage I feel when an outlet like Sinclair and someone like Bolling continues to propagate this garbage when it's so awful, even Facebook and YouTube pulled it down -- once enough people like myself complained and reported them.
Here's more from Media Matters on Sinclair's shameless conspiracy laden propaganda. Go check the rest of their post for additional video, and Bolling's interview with Fox's Nicole Saphier, who is another quack medical contributor that Fox features on a regular basis.
Baseless conspiracy theories about the novel coronavirus and Dr. Anthony Fauci, a prominent member of the White House coronavirus task force, found a platform on the new episode of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s America This Week. The episode is available for streaming on Sinclair-owned or -operated television station websites and is set to air on dozens of Sinclair stations over the weekend.
Toward the end of his show, host Eric Bolling interviewed Judy Mikovits of the conspiracy theory video Plandemic and her attorney Larry Klayman about their plans to sue Fauci. He introduced the prerecorded interview by referring to her as “an expert in virology” who previously “worked with Dr. Anthony Fauci.”
Mikovits gained notoriety after she made multiple false and misleading claims about the coronavirus and public health in Plandemic. Mikovits argued that mandatory coronavirus vaccines will “kill millions as they already have with their vaccines,” and falsely claimed that "flu vaccines increase the odds by 36% of getting COVID-19" and are part of a plot against what filmmaker Mikki Willis called “natural remedies” for the virus. Mikovits also asserted that it’s "insanity" to close beaches because somehow the sand and “healing microbes in the ocean” will actually help treat the virus. She also touted antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the virus, despite multiple studies casting doubt on its efficacy, and she and the film pushed the false claim that the death count from COVID-19 is being inflated. The news magazine Science also reported that Mikovits made false claims about Fauci and her own credentials in the film, and FactCheck.org explained that she made false claims about face masks and Ebola. At the end of May, Mikovits also defended a bogus bleach product as a treatment for COVID-19. YouTube, Facebook, and multiple other platforms have removed Plandemic from their sites for containing potentially harmful misinformation about COVID-19.
But Bolling did not present any of this information, all widely available since early May, to Sinclair’s audience. Instead, Bolling gave Mikovits and Klayman -- who has peddled various conspiracy theories of his own in past decades -- free rein to make baseless accusations against Fauci, such as that he “manufactured the coronaviruses” and shipped them to Wuhan, China. Klayman said he’s “looking at a possible RICO case” -- a reference to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act -- against Fauci and said, “We know that $3.7 million was given as a grant during the Obama administration to that Wuhan laboratory. That’s not in dispute.” Except the amount is about $3 million less than Klayman said, as PolitiFact, USA Today, FactCheck.org, and BuzzFeed News have all explained. (Bolling attempted to rebut him later by saying the funding was for vaccine research, but failed to correct him on the figure he quoted.) Klayman then said “the Chinese then engineered it into a bioweapon,” a claim which has also been debunked.
These propaganda networks need to be taken off of the air before they help help kill God knows how many thousands of Americans who are foolish enough to buy the snake oil they're selling.