Dozens Of People Showed Up To Hear Trump Speak In Florida

The crowd, numbering at least 30, stood maskless outside in the Florida heat waiting for Trump to speak
By Red Painter

Trump flew down to Florida on Friday afternoon to attend a fundraiser in Tampa and was met with a crowd of at least...30 people. Maybe 40. It is possible that thousands of people were standing just out of the camera frame, but then again, maybe not.

Maybe they were being held back behind barriers.

Oh.

At least the crowd was super fired up.

Oh.

Maybe a super wide angle shot will capture the large crowd.

Oh.

Twitter had a good laugh.

So many people

Wait.

At least Parscale got 6,000 people to show up in Tulsa. Stepien couldn't even break 50.

