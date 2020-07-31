Dozens Of People Showed Up To Hear Trump Speak In Florida

Trump flew down to Florida on Friday afternoon to attend a fundraiser in Tampa and was met with a crowd of at least...30 people. Maybe 40. It is possible that thousands of people were standing just out of the camera frame, but then again, maybe not.

not exactly an overflow crowd at Trump's speech in Florida pic.twitter.com/uS2o0fptNE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2020

Maybe they were being held back behind barriers.

No, definitely not an overflow crowd. More of a circling-the-drain crowd. pic.twitter.com/1ODuxkyxCG — Loren Collins (@LorenCollins) July 31, 2020

Oh.

At least the crowd was super fired up.

Dozens of people turned out for Trump’s speech in Florida this afternoon — social distancing not included pic.twitter.com/ioueyVOhK5 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 31, 2020

Oh.

Maybe a super wide angle shot will capture the large crowd.

A small crowd of Trump supporters are going to brave the heat and sun and greet the president when Air Force One lands. pic.twitter.com/E6Vw0bizJi — Steve Contorno (@scontorno) July 31, 2020

Oh.

Twitter had a good laugh.

I've been on line for a port-a-potty with more people. — Jimmy from the BleedingBX (@BloodwingBX) July 31, 2020

I see 2 or 3 million people here — P A T • L E E (@pat_lee) July 31, 2020

We’ve seen this pattern before pic.twitter.com/Wyke9SLHjp — Denise Wu (@denisewu) July 31, 2020

Well, there were lots more people there but they died before the photo was taken. — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) July 31, 2020

Like an aging rock star who can't draw a crowd at the county fair. — Danielle Candela (@DanielleCandela) July 31, 2020

So many people

In Tampa, President Donald Trump speaks in front of a row of similarly non-masked local law enforcement officials, including Pasco County Sheriff Nocco. Some supporters waited over an hour in the hot Florida sun.



📷: @LuisSantana | Times pic.twitter.com/uCnwM95w5V — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) July 31, 2020

Wait.

At least Parscale got 6,000 people to show up in Tulsa. Stepien couldn't even break 50.