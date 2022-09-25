Tens Of People Showed Up For Pro-Trump Rally For Jan. 6 Defendants

According to reports, dozens of people showed up instead of thousands of Trump supporters rallying for the January 6 "Truth" demonstration in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Pillow salesman Mike Lindell was the most notable speaker lined up for the pity party.

According to Forbes, the event was promoted on sites like Gateway Pundit describing the rally as the "biggest to date," but that's not what happened. Roughly half as many counterprotesters were in attendance as protesters. And the police appeared to outnumber everyone.

This is rather sad.

I’m currently covering the Jan 6th “Truth Rally” near the Capitol — where a small group of attendees has gathered ahead of a 1 p.m. start. pic.twitter.com/aqdprm1Hpb — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) September 24, 2022

The “Truth Rally” is off to a rough start as its electronic backdrop has some broken panels. pic.twitter.com/cfbkrmDbME — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) September 24, 2022

Johnny Depp!

They’re now talking about the truth about Johnny Depp at this January 6th truth rally. It’s going great. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 24, 2022

Look at 'em all; there must be tens of them!

This dog at today’s January 6th Truth Rally has accurately captured the vibe. pic.twitter.com/EgH6lnmQDv — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 24, 2022

Counterprotesters showed up.

One counterprotester at this January 6th truth rally yelling “Fuck Ashli Babbitt.” The rally basically stopped as people surrounded her, including speakers and organizers, who instantly started livestreaming. They got the content they wanted before cops on bikes escorted her out. pic.twitter.com/Qa9fpYmjJx — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 24, 2022

Welp!

Nobody at this January 6th Truth Rally has really settled on if the rioters are proud of it, if they didn’t do it, or if they did it and it was a setup.



The theme is basically: There was no insurrection on January 6th, and we’d do it again. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 24, 2022

At this January 6th “Truth” rally at the Capitol. Simply not a ton of people here, in the dozens.



Counterprotesters just arrived and there’s probably half as many of them as there are 1/6 Truthers. Was supposed to start at 1 and nothing yet. pic.twitter.com/PJcbMnbpYW — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 24, 2022

Well, at least they tried.