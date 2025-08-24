Nancy Mace Cancels Speech After Only 8 People Showed Up

A couple of days ago, Nancy Mace retweeted a Truth Social post by Trump of an alleged poll that had her leading among Republicans for the Gubernatorial nomination in South Carolina. Apparently, though, someone forgot to tell South Carolinians, as they don't seem all that interested.

Source: MyHorryNews

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-01) had advertised she would deliver a speech to more than 100 people in Myrtle Beach. Instead, eight people showed up, she canceled the speech and answered questions from reporters.

Mace was expected to deliver remarks focused on “protecting parental rights and advancing freedom in education” at the Moms for Liberty — Horry County Chapter meeting at Forward Church on Thursday, Aug. 21.

But when she walked into the room, and more chairs were empty than occupied. Plans seemingly changed.

At 4 p.m., the scheduled start time for the event, only eight people were in the room — not including members of the press and security. Mace and her team entered through a side door, walked past the stage where she had been set to speak, and went into a back room. A member of her press team came out shortly after, spoke briefly with the event organizer, and then told reporters the congresswoman would take questions from the press before meeting individually with attendees.

The speech was no longer happening.