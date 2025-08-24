Nancy Mace Cancels Speech After Only 8 People Showed Up

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace had advertised she would deliver a speech to more than 100 people in Myrtle Beach.
Nancy Mace Cancels Speech After Only 8 People Showed Up
Credit: Twitter/Nancy Mace
By Ed ScarceAugust 24, 2025

A couple of days ago, Nancy Mace retweeted a Truth Social post by Trump of an alleged poll that had her leading among Republicans for the Gubernatorial nomination in South Carolina. Apparently, though, someone forgot to tell South Carolinians, as they don't seem all that interested.

Source: MyHorryNews

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-01) had advertised she would deliver a speech to more than 100 people in Myrtle Beach. Instead, eight people showed up, she canceled the speech and answered questions from reporters.

Mace was expected to deliver remarks focused on “protecting parental rights and advancing freedom in education” at the Moms for Liberty — Horry County Chapter meeting at Forward Church on Thursday, Aug. 21.

But when she walked into the room, and more chairs were empty than occupied. Plans seemingly changed.

At 4 p.m., the scheduled start time for the event, only eight people were in the room — not including members of the press and security. Mace and her team entered through a side door, walked past the stage where she had been set to speak, and went into a back room. A member of her press team came out shortly after, spoke briefly with the event organizer, and then told reporters the congresswoman would take questions from the press before meeting individually with attendees.

The speech was no longer happening.

Oh well.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon