Trump Brags That He 'Created' The Texas Oil Industry

Trump is so nervous about losing Texas he claimed he created their entire oil industry.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
On Monday Trump held a round-table session with people who are supposedly "positively impacted" by law enforcement.

Trump was asked a question about holding the RNC convention in Jacksonville with the continued spread of COVID-19 and -- as usual -- Trump veered off into crazy land.

Trump claimed he had some great poll numbers, but he didn't say which poll numbers or who did the actual polling.

Obviously there are no polls showing him doing great. He lied.

Trump continued fomenting his lame and whiny grievances.

"It's the same story, it's suppression polls we had in 2016. Phony polls," he said.

"Fake news, phony polls - same thing."

Real Clear Politics, a right-leaning website, has this breakdown on how awful Trump is faring with all the polls at this point.

Instead of answering the question about Jacksonville, Trump lied about Texas in a way only a megalomaniac could.

Trump said, "We’re doing well in Texas. I read where I was one point up in Texas. I’m not one point up in Texas. We’re many points up. I saved the oil industry. Two months ago, I saved the oil industry. There would have been… I created it."

This is ludicrous and Texans know this all too well.

Hopefully, their pride and honesty will kick in a vote Trump down in the Lone Star state.

Fox News continued their misinformation campaign designed to make Americans believe that our country is burning down without the guidance of the law and order president and school re-openings.

Trump just claimed he created the entire oil industry because - - he's a mental deviant.

(h/t @atrupar)

