More On That Freezing Omaha Airfield Trump Rally

The geniuses of the Trump campaign decided that holding an outdoor rally in Omaha in late October to try and hang onto the single electoral vote of NE- 02 was worth it. So, on a private airport with limited access, they knew people would have to be bussed in and out. Small problem though, when everyone moved in the same direction (leaving) there was no way for the shuttle buses to ferry them from the airport back to their vehicles.

A metaphor for the entire Trump presidency really.

Source: NBC News

Thousands of President Donald Trump supporters were left in the freezing cold for hours after a rally at an airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday night, with some walking around three miles to waiting buses and others being taken away in ambulances. Many of those at the rally at the Eppley Airfield faced hours in long lines to get in and clogged parking lots and busy crowds to get out, hours after his Air Force One departed around 9 p.m. Crowds cleared about 12:30 a.m. According to dispatches from Omaha Police department, recorded by radio communications platform, Broadcastify, at least 30 people including the elderly, an electric wheelchair user and a family with small children were among those requiring medical attention after hours of waiting in the cold at the rally at the Eppley Airfield.

A Fox News correspondent detailed the scene. At least seven people later sought medical treatment.

Thousands of people left out in the cold and stranded in #Omaha, #Nebraska after a #Trump rally. I’m told the shuttles aren’t operating & there aren’t enough busses. Police didn’t seem to know what to do. Some walked. I saw at least one woman getting medical attention. pic.twitter.com/oIkmixaZt0 — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Paul) October 28, 2020

The above video & this one were taken around 10:15pm. The #Trump rally ended around 8:45pm. Some just gave up and walked from the airfield, back to wherever they parked. It was about 32° out at the time. Many had already spent hours outside as they waited for POTUS to arrive. pic.twitter.com/JYXCLypTQl — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Paul) October 28, 2020

Or, as one wag put it,

I guess it’s still not cold enough for them to turn blue.😳 — PAULUS V (@PAULUSV3) October 28, 2020

And what did this Trump super spreader shitshow actually look like?