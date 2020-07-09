Trump Threatens To Cut Funding To Force Our Schools Open

CNN New Day's Alysin Camerota talks about how the Malignant Mango is demanding that public schools reopen next month, despite the surge in cases in most of these states. "If they refuse, he is threatening to cut their funding. CNN's Joe John's is live at the White House with more. What do we know, Joe?"

"As the president continues to push for the United States to reopen, we have more staggering numbers to report this morning. 58,601 new cases. and as the pandemic situation worsens in some states, the White House Coronavirus Task Force announcing that it will fall in line with the president's demands for it to relax its recommendations on the safe reopening of schools."

You got that, folks? Trump insists they twist reality to fit his reelection goals --- and they do it.

"President Trump's push to reopen schools is going against the advice of some of his own top health officials and as coronavirus cases surge in at least 33 states."

We're finding out that learning by computer is not as good as learning in the classroom. We want to learn in the classroom, so our schools -- we want them open in the fall.

"The president complained about the CDC's guidance on a safe return to in-person learning this fall in a tweet, writing, 'They're very tough and expensive, and they're asking schools to do very impractical things.' Hours later, the vice president made this announcement."

The president said today, we just don't want the guidance to be too tough. And that's the reason why next week, the CDC is going to be issuing a new set of tools.

"Some of the CDC's current suggestions include wearing face coverings, keeping desks 6 feet apart in classes, and closing communal spaces, like playgrounds and lunchrooms. Trump comparing the U.S. to European countries that are allowing schools to open, like Germany, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, ignoring the recent record highs in new cases here while those countries continue to see lows. CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield both defending and downplaying his own guidelines."

We want to make it very clear that what is not the intent of CDC's guidelines is to be used as a rationale to keep schools closed. Remember, it's guidance, it's not requirements.

Uh huh. Brave, brave Sir Redfield!

And then there's this lie from Pence:

We're actually seeing early indications of a percent of positive testing flattening in Arizona and Florida and Texas.

"But the positivity rates of all three states have been steadily increasing since June and are currently well above 10%. Even with pressure from the White House, state leaders say they'll only open schools when it's safe to do so."

I'm not sending kids and our education workforce into our schools unless it's safe. It's that simple. We're listening to scientists. not threats, not politicians.