Fox News' Bret Baier Bashes Trump's 'Evolution' On COVID19 Testing

Fox News's Brett Baier bashed both the CDC and Donald Trump for their awful responses on getting tests of the coronavirus ready for the American public, which has caused massive chaos between the federal government and the states.

Host Harris Faulkner brought their straight news host on to discuss the clusterf*ck that is COVID-19 testing. Faulkner asked, "How are we going to get more testing? how are we going to move the ball on this?"

"You know, the testing issue is a really big issue," Baier said. He continued, "It is an issue that has come up from the start, been screwed up by the CDC. They concede that there was a failure in the initial launch of tests, and they had to restart and it really cost several weeks."

Then Baier set his sights on Trump and his phony COVID-19 testing promises.

BAIER: The evolution of how the president has talked about it has been full. Remember, the Rose Garden, we had all those businesses, where he was saying there were going to be tests in parking lots of CVS' around the country, and the screening that you were going to do on Google, and all of that. It was a big rollout and it looked very impressive, but in the end, now the president is saying it's up to the governors to do the testing. So, there has been an evolution on testing.

Everything Trump does and says always looks like a big rollout, but in reality, it's a balloon filled with hot air that deflates rather quickly under scrutiny.

As soon as Trump made these claims, Google came out and said they had no idea what Trump was talking about.

And, as we have witnessed in real time, the Trump administration has massively failed in providing necessary equipment for our medical professionals to do adequate testing to protect the American public from the pandemic.

Trump knew how bad this virus was in January, and yet it took until April for him to use the DPA so that swabs needed in testing were finally mass-produced.