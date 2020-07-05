Politics
Video Appears To Show Oregon Cop Flashing 'White Power' Hand Sign To Proud Boys Member

Video captured at a protest in Salem, Oregon over the weekend shows an officer interacting with anti-Black Lives Matters protesters, who were identified as members of the Proud Boys group.
By David
Video captured at a protest in Salem, Oregon over the weekend shows an officer interacting with anti-Black Lives Matters protesters, who were identified as members of the Proud Boys group.

A clip shared on social media on Saturday appears to show an officer flashing what many said was a "white power" hand signal at one of the protesters. The protester then touches the officer's shoulder in as friendly gesture.

The Salem Police Department responded on Twitter by noting that the officer was a member of the Oregon State Police.

Others reacted by calling on the officer to be named and fired. The Oregon State Police had not responded to the incident at the time of publication.

Watch the video and read some of the reactions below.

