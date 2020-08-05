2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Anderson Cooper: ‘Ever Heard Someone Whine As Much’ As Trump?

Mango Mussolini is losing his luster.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Heather
Views:

During his Tuesday monologue, CNN's Anderson Cooper took Stable Genius to task for saying the 160,000 US coronavirus deaths "is what it is" and that Covid-19 is under control.

That last claim flabbergasted the CNN host: “Mr. President, no, it is not. It is not under control and certainly not as much as you can control it.”

Cooper chided Trump for his self-centeredness. “For a man who seems to have strength and power, have you heard someone as allegedly powerful and strong as he claims to be — have you ever heard someone whine as much as this man?”

And Trump's so-called leadership, particularly to those Republicans who believe and follow his every word? Cooper called his lies to those particular people, criminal.

COOPER: An entire block of your voters think that mask mandates are an affront to personal freedom. And this president has encouraged that thinking. If it was anybody other than the president of the United States doing that, you would think, 'that’s criminal.'

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us