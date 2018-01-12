Anderson Cooper: 'The People Of Haiti Have Withstood More Than Our President Ever Has'

Anderson Cooper gave a moving tribute to the people of Haiti last night after Trump referred to them as "shithole countries."

"Before we go tonight, I want to take a moment to talk about Haiti, a place that the president referred to as a shithole country. I was taught math in high school by a Haitian. He returned to Haiti to run for office and was assassinated," Anderson said.

"In 2010, my team from CNN was the first international team of journalists on the ground after the earthquake struck. I spent more than a month there and returned many times on assignment. Haiti is a collection of people, rich and poor, well educated and not, good and bad many i've never met a Haitian that isn't strong.

"You have to be to survive where opportunities are few, and mother nature has punished anyone far more than anyone should be punished. The people of Haiti have been through more, they've been through more, they've withstood more, fought back against more injustice than our president ever has," he said.

"Tomorrow marks exactly eight years since the earthquake struck Haiti, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake that killed between 220,000 and 300,000 people. The actual numbers will never be known. They were buried in unmarked pits. One and a half million people were displaced. for days and weeks without help from their own government or police, the people of Haiti dug flew rubble with their bare and bloodied hands to save complete strangers, guided only by the cries of the wounded and dying. They had no heavy equipment, they just had their God given strength and determination and courage.

"I was there when a 5-year-old boy was rescued after being buried for more than seven days. Do you know what strength it takes to survive on rainwater as a 5-year-old boy buried under concrete for seven days. Haitians slap your hand hard when they shake it, they look you in the eye. They have a dignity. It's a dignity many in this White House could learn from. It's a dignity the president with all his money and all his power could use as well.

"On the anniversary of the earthquake, when this president has said what he's said about Haitians, we hope the people in Haiti who are listening tonight, we hope they know that our thoughts are with them and that our love is with them as well. Thanks very much for watching 360, time to hand it over to chris cuomo for "cuomo prime time."