Ben Carson And The MyPillow Guy Lobby Trump On Poisonous Plant For COVID Relief

[Above: "Around the Block with Shirley" warned her viewers in 2018 about the danger of Oleander to people and pets. Trump is interested in making a buck off of it as a possible COVID cure.]

Trump on the use of toxic oleander as a potential coronavirus treatment: "Is it something that people are talking about very strongly? We'll look at it." pic.twitter.com/zxrhAidjkh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 17, 2020

Axios:

To the alarm of some government health officials, President Trump has expressed enthusiasm for the Food and Drug Administration to permit an extract from the oleander plant to be marketed as a dietary supplement or, alternatively, approved as a drug to cure COVID-19, despite lack of proof that it works.

OLEANDER? I guess if you cannot get the peasants to drink bleach to kill themselves, why not get them to nibble on one of the most common poisonous plants (and you know Someone In Possum Hollar already has it in the morning smoothie)… but what’s his angle?

Driving the news: The experimental botanical extract, oleandrin, was promoted to Trump during an Oval Office meeting in July. It’s embraced by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell, a big Trump backer, who recently took a financial stake in the company that develops the product.

Oh, so his favorite Xristo-grifter has a financial stake. Got it.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.