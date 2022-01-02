Dr. Ben Carson Promotes Baseless Snake Oil Cures

On Thursday's Hannity, Ben Carson promoted the same phony cures and side show treatments like hydroxychloroquine for COVID that have been panned by the medical community for nearly two years now.

Super Trump fluffer Pete Hegseth guest-hosted for Hannity and was furious that the Biden administration is promoting only vaccinations, booster shots, masks, double masks and CDC guidelines.

"That's pretty much all we hear. Why can't they make the shift to things that actually work? Hegseth asked.

WTF?

Carson actually claimed that by promoting vaccines, and CDC safety guidelines, President Biden was the one playing politics with the pandemic.

Channeling Lin Wood, Carson based his next lies on Nigeria and their low death rate from COVID.

Carson said, "Well for one thing, [Nigerians] take antimalarial's like hydroxychloroquine?"

"is this really something that really helps?" he asked. "Of course we know it helps but why do we pooh-pooh hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin and some other things?"

Hydroxychloroquine doesn't help COVID. Ivermectin doesn't either. Just ask all the people who died after taking it instead of just getting a vaccine.

"Because we have this silly rule when it comes to vaccines, which says when there’s another useful treatment, an effective treatment, then you cannot get an EUA – an emergency use authorization,” Carson claimed, without noting that the death rate with these snake oil treatments is just as high as it is without them.

This man was once a respected brain surgeon at John Hopkins, but since he entered into politics, he's become another QAnon peddler of lies and misinformation.

The Nigeria claims have already been debunked.

As Micheal Luciano writes, "a paper published over the summer attempted to explain Nigeria’s low Covid mortality rate. It offered three explanations, none of which involved hydroxychloroquine."

it's crazy during a pandemic for former Trump employees and right-wing media outlets to kill as many Americans as possible for political gain.

It's monstrous.