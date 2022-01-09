Fox News Doctor Promotes Viagra As New COVID Snake Oil Cure

What comes first, the COVID test or Viagra? And other idiotic questions.
By John AmatoJanuary 9, 2022

Fox's lead "medical" voice, Dr. Mark Siegel, told Tucker Carlson that based on only one UK report, Viagra may be the new magic treatment for COVID.

Dr. Siegel, an uber-Trump supporter, discussed a story coming out of the UK right-wing news tabloids, like the the Daily Mail "Nurse wakes from 28-day Covid coma after medics give her VIAGRA," so, of course the New York Post is running with the story, as well.

Siegel gushed, "And she woke up!" I started looking into it...It's used to treat lung problems. It improves blood flow to the lungs."

He continued, "I think this is the beginning of something, and further studies are going on."

Further studies and needed absolutely, but that didn't stop these hucksters from promoting it as an actual treatment.

Siegel also promoted a conspiracy that the company, Roman, that sells Viagra also selling home testing kits for COVID, so something nefarious must be afoot.

Siegel asked, "Tucker, which do you take first? The Viagra? Would you do the home test? I don't know."

Carlson said it's pretty obvious that Viagra works.

Siegel never claimed Viagra stops the virus before you get any symptoms, only that it's possible to bring you out of a coma. So why did he end on this sour note? This is another attempt to undermine COVID vaccines, the Biden administration, and CDC health and safety protocols throughout the pandemic.

And to give aid and comfort to the antivax community.

Bleach, UV lights, hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin are all bogus COVID treatments promoted on Fox News' airwaves and by Trump and his supporters, so why not VIagra?

Get ready for a rash of antivax wackos going to their doctors and demanding Viagra to cure their COVID.

If Viagra is found to be a treatment for those in serious condition pertaining to their respiratory systems, that would be excellent.

But to promote it as a cure based on one story is unethical for any medical professional.

And that means you, Dr. Siegel.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue