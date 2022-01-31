Anti-Vaxxer Claims He's 'Back To Normal' After Snake Oil 'Cure'

Laurence Fox, controversial actor turned activist, posted his positive COVID test earlier this week. He doesn't look "back to normal" to us.
Anti-Vaxxer Claims He's 'Back To Normal' After Snake Oil 'Cure'
Credit: Twitter/Daily Mail
By Ed ScarceJanuary 31, 2022

The UK has its share of anti-vaxxer cranks willing to get their 15-minutes of fame through social media and other dubious forms of self-promotion. This one even had some decent credits early in his career (e.g. Gosford Park in 2001) but his acting career seems like it went into the dumpster with his most recent credit playing Hunter Biden in some cockamamy rightwing-financed opus.

Source: Daily Mail

Laurence Fox says he is successfully battling off Covid - thanks to hot toddies, over-the-counter medication and ivermectin.

The controversial actor-turned-activist, 43, contracted the virus days after posting a picture of his new T-shirt that stated 'no vaccine needed. I have an immune system'.

Today he proudly donned another short-sleeved top, this time rebelliously featuring a hand giving onlookers the middle finger above the words 'Vaccinate this'.

Fox, who has been in Mexico, doubled down on his opposition to the jab in isolation.

The father-of-two said: 'Day three of controversial “horse de-wormer” and I’m feeling pretty much back to normal. Imagine how many lives could have been saved with the early intervention of Ivermectin.

'No money in it for big pharma though. Oh, and I REALLY like my new tee shirt.'

Here are a few examples from this week.

A few days later, not so well in Mexico.

Fear not, Ivermectin is dirt cheap and over-the-counter in Mexico.

Some whisky and hot toddy to complete the recovery.

And voila, back to normal, easy peasy.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue