Anti-Vaxxer Claims He's 'Back To Normal' After Snake Oil 'Cure'

The UK has its share of anti-vaxxer cranks willing to get their 15-minutes of fame through social media and other dubious forms of self-promotion. This one even had some decent credits early in his career (e.g. Gosford Park in 2001) but his acting career seems like it went into the dumpster with his most recent credit playing Hunter Biden in some cockamamy rightwing-financed opus.

Source: Daily Mail

Laurence Fox says he is successfully battling off Covid - thanks to hot toddies, over-the-counter medication and ivermectin.

The controversial actor-turned-activist, 43, contracted the virus days after posting a picture of his new T-shirt that stated 'no vaccine needed. I have an immune system'.

Today he proudly donned another short-sleeved top, this time rebelliously featuring a hand giving onlookers the middle finger above the words 'Vaccinate this'.

Fox, who has been in Mexico, doubled down on his opposition to the jab in isolation.

The father-of-two said: 'Day three of controversial “horse de-wormer” and I’m feeling pretty much back to normal. Imagine how many lives could have been saved with the early intervention of Ivermectin.

'No money in it for big pharma though. Oh, and I REALLY like my new tee shirt.'