Fox Yakker Blames USPS Furor On Democratic Hoax To 'Cheat Trump Out Of Rightful Votes'

Fox News once again proves themselves to be the originator of conspiracy theories to bolster Dear Leader. Australian reporter Miranda Devine made an appearance to launch a new one about why the USPS furor is really just a plot against Donald Trump.

Steve Doocy set the stage with a monologue about how the US Postal Service revenues have been declining, even though they got a $10 billion LOAN from the Treasury last month and so how is it that the announcement that ballots won't be delivered on a timely basis is such a controversy, blah blah blah.

Because an Australian columnist for the New York Post who is being sued for defamation of a 9-year old child has such insight, right?

"Look, this is just another one of the Democrats' hoaxes to try and cheat Donald Trump out of rightful votes," she declared.

Someone really needs to explain to me how announcements by the Postmaster General himself along with the obvious result of the service slowdowns he's ordered are a Democratic plot to cheat Trump out of votes! That's just a flight of fancy and little more, though Fox viewers will eat up the victimhood she's assigning to Trump. But she was just starting.

"Basically the Democrats started this problem," she said. "They are the ones that decided to do all in mail-in ballots."

Can she spell P-A-N-D-E-M-I-C? The one Trump so badly managed that disease is now raging across the nation? Apparently not.

Completing the circle, she explained, "Now you can tell that they're not all that confident about winning because what they are doing is they are trying to set up an alibi for if they lose. They will be able to say that Donald Trump didn't win legitimately so they can restart that resistance of the last four years only on steroids."

Oh. Was it Democrats who slowed down mail delivery? Was it Democrats who removed sorting machines? Was it Democrats who, in a memo to all postal employees, forbade any overtime and told them to leave the mail undelivered if it wasn't on their truck on the first round? No, it was not Democrats, but this is Fox News and they have a whole other reality they and their viewers live in.

As a parting shot, she suggested that if people can go protest at the Postmaster General's house, they can "get their ballots in person."

Despite her indictment of the furor as "despicable," the only despicable people are those on Fox News denying that the elderly and veterans aren't getting their medications because of slowed delivery while inventing some conspiracy theory where the guy who set everything on fire is somehow the victim.

Despicable indeed.