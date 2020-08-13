2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Herman Cain Comes Back From The Dead To Attack Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

The Twitter account of Herman Cain was resurrected to spread some Trump propaganda.
By Ed Scarce
I suppose if you're in a cult you'd see nothing wrong with using your dead father's Twitter account to attack the evil Democrats on behalf of Trump. And even though her pop is dead and buried, his daugher Melanie Cain Gallo gave as her reasoning, "because the mission continues."

I guess it doesn't matter how ghoulish this looks to the rest of us.

Herman Cain's Twitter account has shared an attack on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris despite the former Republican presidential candidate having died earlier this year.

Cain died at the age of 74 from health complications after testing positive for coronavirus and having been hospitalized due to problems breathing, his team announced in July.

His Twitter account has been active since his death was announced on July 30, mainly sharing tributes and funeral service details.

Following the tweet, other Twitter users highlighted Cain's passing and questioned the post being shared despite his death.

Some flagged this with the social media platform, questioning the account's continued use.

On the top of Cain's twitter account, as a pinned tweet, is a post reading: "There is news from Cain HQ. The mission continues..."

This links to a post by Dr. Melanie Cain Gallo, Cain's daughter, with the title: "My dad wanted his work to continue: Here's how we, his team, are going to honor his wish."

Twitter reacted, with a mixture of amusement and disgust.

