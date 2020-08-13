Herman Cain Comes Back From The Dead To Attack Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

I suppose if you're in a cult you'd see nothing wrong with using your dead father's Twitter account to attack the evil Democrats on behalf of Trump. And even though her pop is dead and buried, his daugher Melanie Cain Gallo gave as her reasoning, "because the mission continues."

I guess it doesn't matter how ghoulish this looks to the rest of us.

Source: Newsweek

Herman Cain's Twitter account has shared an attack on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris despite the former Republican presidential candidate having died earlier this year. Cain died at the age of 74 from health complications after testing positive for coronavirus and having been hospitalized due to problems breathing, his team announced in July. His Twitter account has been active since his death was announced on July 30, mainly sharing tributes and funeral service details.

Just in case you thought Biden's candidacy was going to be anything other than completely nuts, team Trump has released a new video. #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris https://t.co/GjAC8VDaVF — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) August 12, 2020

Following the tweet, other Twitter users highlighted Cain's passing and questioned the post being shared despite his death. Some flagged this with the social media platform, questioning the account's continued use. On the top of Cain's twitter account, as a pinned tweet, is a post reading: "There is news from Cain HQ. The mission continues..." This links to a post by Dr. Melanie Cain Gallo, Cain's daughter, with the title: "My dad wanted his work to continue: Here's how we, his team, are going to honor his wish."

Twitter reacted, with a mixture of amusement and disgust.

Fess up, who said "Herman Cain" three times into a mirror? — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 13, 2020

Twitter DO NOT shut down the ghost of Herman Cain from tweeting until we find out if he has a message for us — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 13, 2020

If someone is gonna tweet from beyond can it please be Prince or David Bowie and not Herman Cain? — Randi "Momala" Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 13, 2020

Just spoke to Herman Cain in Limbo, he said that he "should have not gone to trump's rally" and kindly asks that republicans stop using his twitter account to promote the guy that got him killed, thanks. — God (@thegoodgodabove) August 13, 2020

I don't know what's worse: That Herman Cain's staff wants us to think he's undead, or that they think people should listen to the political opinions of the undead. Either way, what a bunch of ghouls, especially since Trump got their boss killed. https://t.co/hf1rHGTcgD — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) August 13, 2020