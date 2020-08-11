2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Imagine A World Where White House Correspondents Stop Being Polite To Trump

Just because someone says "excuse me" doesn't mean you have to let them interrupt.
By Susie Madrak
4 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

As a former journalist, I can't tell you how much it upsets me to see the White House correspondents roll over almost every time Trump interrupts them, abuses them, or openly lies to them. I would never have allowed a politician to get away with that. Never.

Because my job was to get information for my readers. Period.

I have to assume these journalists been instructed by their corporate higher-ups not to jeopardize their chance to be there in case actual news happens -- although it never really does. The only "news" that comes out of these press conferences is when the occasional female reporter asks about one of his lies.

And that's why so many of us will love this video put together by Don Winslow, who's the author of many thrillers.

Enjoy, even if it's unlikely to happen in real life.

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us