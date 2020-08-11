Imagine A World Where White House Correspondents Stop Being Polite To Trump

As a former journalist, I can't tell you how much it upsets me to see the White House correspondents roll over almost every time Trump interrupts them, abuses them, or openly lies to them. I would never have allowed a politician to get away with that. Never.

Because my job was to get information for my readers. Period.

I have to assume these journalists been instructed by their corporate higher-ups not to jeopardize their chance to be there in case actual news happens -- although it never really does. The only "news" that comes out of these press conferences is when the occasional female reporter asks about one of his lies.

And that's why so many of us will love this video put together by Don Winslow, who's the author of many thrillers.

Enjoy, even if it's unlikely to happen in real life.