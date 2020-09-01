Joe Biden Dunks On MAGA Heckler — 'Don't Jump!'

Darn that Joe Biden — he keeps poking holes in Trump's theory that he's lost a step!

While making a stop at a firehouse to deliver pizza to firefighters, he noticed a Trumper across the street screaming some nonsense at him. Biden put his hand out towards him and said, completely deadpanning, "Don't jump!" Then turned around and kept walking with dinner for the firefighters.

Biden was being heckled by a Trump supporter as he arrived to deliver pizzas. The man was waving a Trump flag as he stood on top of a truck. Biden’s response to him: “Don’t jump.” pic.twitter.com/yWIOIJ6IPB

Twitter looooooooved it, gifting the event with two hashtags: #DontJump and #BidenCalm.

DEAD @ “don’t jump” ? pic.twitter.com/A5v0NsNVDc

Darn that Joe Biden — he keeps poking holes in Trump's theory that he's lost a step!

While making a stop at a firehouse to deliver pizza to firefighters, he noticed a Trumper across the street screaming some nonsense at him. Biden put his hand out towards him and said, completely deadpanning, "Don't jump!" Then turned around and kept walking with dinner for the firefighters.

Biden was being heckled by a Trump supporter as he arrived to deliver pizzas. The man was waving a Trump flag as he stood on top of a truck. Biden’s response to him: “Don’t jump.” pic.twitter.com/yWIOIJ6IPB — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) August 31, 2020

Twitter looooooooved it, gifting the event with two hashtags: #DontJump and #BidenCalm.

Biden yelling at this Trump supporter trying to heckle him: "Don't jump! Don't jump!" might be the funniest thing I've seen this year.



In my defense, I haven't gotten out much, but still...#BidenCalm pic.twitter.com/8bDgJivW1O — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 31, 2020

Watching Joe Biden tell a trumper "Don't jump" is probably the best burn I've seen him deliver, and he did it effortlessly.



Spanky is in BIG trouble.

pic.twitter.com/8PGVutHSCs — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 31, 2020

😂 😂 😂 "don't jump, don't jump, don't jump" that's the most classiest way to call someone a crazy lunatic..@JoeBiden got jokes! #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/wAQp7Wyt2Z — DF Gaming (@EBDFGaming) August 31, 2020

@JoeBiden with the savage “don’t jump!” clapback is the energy we need right now in these 2020 streets. 🤣🤣💯💯 https://t.co/2SvCow45HB — Don’t Stand So Close To Me (And Wear A Mask) (@mfredericks1x) August 31, 2020

People were asking for a picture of the heckler to see how high his truck was...

Yeah, we're not too worried about Joe Biden's mental capacity.