Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Joe Biden Dunks On MAGA Heckler — 'Don't Jump!'

On a goodwill stop at a firehouse, Joe Biden handled a Trump fan standing on the top of his truck with savage humor.
By Aliza Worthington
Joe Biden Dunks On MAGA Heckler — 'Don't Jump!'
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

Darn that Joe Biden — he keeps poking holes in Trump's theory that he's lost a step!

While making a stop at a firehouse to deliver pizza to firefighters, he noticed a Trumper across the street screaming some nonsense at him. Biden put his hand out towards him and said, completely deadpanning, "Don't jump!" Then turned around and kept walking with dinner for the firefighters.

Twitter looooooooved it, gifting the event with two hashtags: #DontJump and #BidenCalm.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us