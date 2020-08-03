2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Judge Esther Salas Speaks Out After Son Killed, Husband Shot

Federal Judge Esther Salas released an emotional YouTube video message recounting that tragic day on July 19.
By Ed Scarce

Judge Salas released this statement via YouTube. For obvious reasons, Judge Salas is very emotional recounting her family's ordeal and the video is dificult to watch.

Source: ABC7NY

A federal judge in New Jersey is speaking out for the first time since her son was killed and husband hurt in an apparently targeted shooting.

Federal Judge Esther Salas released an emotional YouTube video message recounting that tragic day on July 19.

"While my husband is still in the hospital recovering from his multiple surgeries, we are living every parent's worst nightmare," Judge Esther Salas said. "Making preparations to bury, bury our only child, Daniel."
...
Judge Salas is calling for action to address the lack of privacy afforded to federal judges.

"I am begging those who are in power to do something," she said. "For my family, the threat was real and the free flow of information from the Internet allowed this sick and depraved human being to find all our personal information and target us."

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us