Maskless MAGA 'Macho Man' Threatens Reporter In New Hampshire

Yet another Trump-loving middle-aged white man berates the press for wearing a mask and encouraging public health...because MAGA!
By Red Painter
2 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Alex DiPrato, a reporter from 7News in Boston, was covering Donald Trump's insane New Hampshire rally, when this totally Manly Man, let's call him Chad, strolled up (maskless, of course), to ask if Alex had heard about what happened to Rand Paul in DC following the last night of the RNC Convention. To catch everyone up, Rand Paul was stopped by peaceful protestors who wanted to talk to him. Totally on brand, Rand Paul and Trump and the entire FOX News Machine of Lies, made it sound like he was attacked by a violent mob with AR-15's, torches and swords.

Wait. That's the other guys. We have masks, science and snacks.

Anyhow, Chad here first invaded Alex's personal space, declaring he "can stand wherever I want...you can't tell me to get lost."

Then he went back to Rand Paul.

Oh, and "our lives matter too", ironic since he isn't taking the one step that can protect all lives - wearing a mask. But you know, intelligence isn't Chad's focus.

The irony - while this guy was being a first class A-hole, the song Macho Man was playing the background.

He ends with: "You mother fuckers are gonna pay. Someone's gonna bomb you. Might even be tonight."

Were the police called to address this clear threat? It is on video! This is typical Trump supporter - white, angry, aggrieved, impervious to truth or science, perpetual victims, violent.

