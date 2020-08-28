Friday News Dump: Protesters Surround Rand Paul After Trump Speech, And Other News

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh

Seems like BLM protesters harshed the mellow of the special people Trump illegally entertained on the grounds of the White House for his acceptance speech. Rand Paul was one of the people who required a police escort. I think this is the first time I realized he's a tiny little man, just like his father.

Let's put the crowd's reaction in context:

The Emmett Till Antilynching Act passed by a tremendous bi-partisan margin of 410-4 in the House. But it has not passed in the Senate because of one man: Rand Paul.



Rand Paul has single-handedly prevented this bill from being passed in the Senate. https://t.co/spFNyl60wA — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) August 28, 2020

Rand has his version:

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

They were yelling at you but never physically harmed you. We live in a system of government called a democracy. That “angry mob” is what is actually called the American people who are voicing their opinions. They never threw anything at you or even touched you. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 28, 2020

You weren't "attacked," you friggin' weenie. You got yelled at by angry voters. It's part of your job description. https://t.co/SBgJ9Sb1Uf — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) August 28, 2020

Protesters confronted all of the people leaving the speech, not just Rand:

Protesters confront attendees of Trump’s acceptance speech as they leave the White House and head back to their hotels tonight pic.twitter.com/1O0PggK2Iv — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 28, 2020

Crowd swarms Congressman @BrianMastFL after Trump’s speech at the White House. pic.twitter.com/HGywceQJma — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 28, 2020

MUST SEE: Democratic state Rep. John Deberry Jr. delivers an incredibly powerful speech on race in America. pic.twitter.com/Q34HouVGYC — MRCTV (@mrctv) August 24, 2020

Your daily reminder that the former CEO of Gilead became a billionaire by charging $1,000 for a hepatitis C drug that was developed by the VA, cost $1 to manufacture, and could be purchased in India for $4. And now they are pulling the same shit with COVID. https://t.co/9Wbe4CdeSG — Warren Gunnels (@GunnelsWarren) August 25, 2020

i have a sticker on my car expressly warning cops that i have a passenger with autism so that they don’t kill him if i get pulled over https://t.co/lQOL5OBZJz — buns iverson (@FranziaMom) August 27, 2020

Very important @ryanjreilly story about DOJ’s blatantly political new investigations targeting Democratic governors. Just imagine what a second term would bring. https://t.co/CAoN34y1k4 — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) August 27, 2020

The people who know Donald Trump best are sounding the alarm: our country cannot survive four more years of a Trump presidency.



In our latest ad, a former member of his inner circle & "fixer" — @MichaelCohen212 — has a dire warning for us all. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/suPUODOdwz — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) August 24, 2020

Because there seem to be people who did not see that @JoeBiden clearly condemned violence, I’m reposting this. Please retweet to ensure word gets out: https://t.co/aRPSfXlx4R — Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) August 27, 2020

I remember Republicans sounding the alarm on Fed policy potentially causing runaway inflation during Obama’s terms. https://t.co/j91xEYzfNf — Allison F.🦉 (@ablington) August 28, 2020

This is what Republicans mean by law and order. pic.twitter.com/cpmIhwGk6y — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) August 28, 2020

Very little social distancing. Very few masks in sight on the south lawn of the WH for Trump’s speech. pic.twitter.com/J31kDKyabj — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 28, 2020

I’m voting for Joe Biden and my vote is the vote that is going to make a difference.

Pass it on❣️ https://t.co/W0mnqxhuRu — Rosanna Phillips 🌊🌊🌊 (@RosannaPhillip) August 28, 2020

NEW: CDC director walks back recommendation that asymptomatic people exposed to coronavirus don't necessarily need to be tested. Now, in statement to reporters, he says "testing may be considered" for anyone exposed. https://t.co/xUYrXLCNUU — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) August 27, 2020

Jacob Blake’s father chokes up as he describes seeing his son in the hospital, saying he was “shackled to the bed.”



“His next question was, ‘Why did they shoot me so many times?’ And I said, ‘Baby, they weren't supposed to shoot you at all.’” https://t.co/Rh93IwljBL pic.twitter.com/YvcmOyoH1z — New Day (@NewDay) August 28, 2020

In his acceptance speech, President Trump claimed that Biden has pledged “a $4 trillion tax hike on almost all American families.” Biden's plan won't boost income taxes for anyone making less than $400,000 a year. https://t.co/0eJ2DbyUBI #RNC2020 — FactCheck.org (@factcheckdotorg) August 28, 2020

Trump’s admission to Penn under investigation after new evidence of SAT fraud emerges https://t.co/bBtir84GBc pic.twitter.com/iXYYvxiPmj — R. Saddler 🌊 Vote Early n Person Or Use BallotBox (@Politics_PR) August 28, 2020

Last week I was told I couldn’t tour the local post office in my official capacity as a congressman because we have a primary around the corner and the Hatch Act prohibited it.



Donald Trump plays by his own rules and is violating norms and laws. And it’s grotesque. https://t.co/9NN8mxstUp — Chris Pappas (@ChrisPappasNH) August 28, 2020

A Russian individual offered a Tesla employee $1 million to install malware to cripple Tesla’s systems. The scheme blew up in the Russian’s face and he was arrested by the FBI. My guess is that this was state sponsored https://t.co/ZwfiUeyYwC — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) August 28, 2020

This is one of my new favourite Merkel moments. A journalist asks her about Richard Grenell's claim that Trump "charmed" Merkel. You don't need to speak German to enjoy her reaction:pic.twitter.com/RSjHSNXXtX — Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) August 28, 2020

Florida Supreme Court rules unanimously that governor overstepped authority in naming new justice https://t.co/WwcxsxqN9P pic.twitter.com/wjwqUtbzkl — The Hill (@thehill) August 28, 2020

In his Farewell Address, George Washington warned of "cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men" who might try "to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion" — Michiko Kakutani (@michikokakutani) August 28, 2020

“In competitive authoritarian regimes, formal democratic institutions are widely viewed as the principal means of obtaining and exercising political authority. Incumbents violate those rules so often... that the regime fails to meet conventional minimum standards for democracy.” pic.twitter.com/QT9xxlvNzE — Charlotte Hill (@hill_charlotte) August 28, 2020

"He currently trails Mr Biden by a decent margin. Yet in the context of the dishonesty, narcissism, contempt for office and incuriosity about the miseries facing millions he displayed this week, it is not wide enough." https://t.co/LjfftkdjyV — Morris Pondfield (@mpondfield) August 28, 2020

Former chief of the Office of Government Ethics: https://t.co/nB8S1fcpki — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) August 28, 2020

Every Cabinet member sitting there is breaking the law. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) August 28, 2020

Get off our lawn. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 28, 2020

OMG, Ivanka is telling a story about her son Joseph building a lego model of the White House. She told the same story about herself once, building a lego Trump Tower.



The story was made up.



AMERICAN OLIGARCHS, P 176 pic.twitter.com/hwGR2q43Q1 — Andrea Bernstein (@AndreaWNYC) August 28, 2020

Jose Maza, 54yo Nurse, Kaiser Permanente, San Diego, California died of #covid19 6/20. He was a husband, father, grandfather, friend, veteran, confidant- an inspiration and a role model worthy of respect. #healthcareheroes #WearAMask https://t.co/RrIgjgs4b5 pic.twitter.com/7xfQ5VvIER — US HCWs Lost to Covid19 (@CTZebra) August 26, 2020

“For former and current officials who have witnessed presidential behavior that makes them sure a second Trump term would be devastating for America, indiscretion pales as a vice compared to silence and complicity in harming your country.” https://t.co/v8K57Pc7ZE — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 27, 2020

New: @KamalaHarris says the officer in Jacob Blake shooting should be charged



per Today Showhttps://t.co/txQAxNCgTE — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) August 28, 2020

NowThis is highlighting elections that could change the face of America. @TriciaforWI is running to flip Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District—a district that hasn’t sent a Democrat to Congress since 2011 and that Pres. Trump won with 58% of the vote in 2016. pic.twitter.com/d0EG8DVNoV — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 28, 2020

I have broken more glass and spilled more food in the last six months than in my cumulative 16 years of adulthood before that. Practically everyone I asked about it had a similar experience. I tried to figure out what’s up with that. https://t.co/6NXaewToQI — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) August 28, 2020

There’s no better way to start off the day of The Black National Convention, than with the Black National Anthem! Check out this beautiful rendition by Lee Anderson.



Join us tonight at 7 PM ET as we all watch #BNC2020 together at https://t.co/UrfFEWiaBY. pic.twitter.com/aG91ESJoce — Movement 4 Black Lives (@Mvmnt4BlkLives) August 28, 2020

The Four Most Dangerous Words From Trump’s Show Last Night: "We're here. They're not."



Trump’s RNC appearance signals that possession is the whole of the law.https://t.co/caUHMcAw3c — Alexandra Erin (@AlexandraErin) August 28, 2020

Can you imagine the New York Times focusing on the hour long Hatch Act violation everybody just witnessed as much as it did on Hillary Clinton's email server.



NO, OF COURSE YOU CAN'T. Because they NEVER will. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 28, 2020

Meet Kennedy and Margot Mattes, students who are incredibly organized and motivated to recruit young people as poll workers. They've already recruited FIVE THOUSAND! Pls share, follow them at @pollheroproject, & sign up at https://t.co/Bb7f5e9fFF to volunteer if you can. TY! 1/ pic.twitter.com/eSo9av8wvY — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 (@jennycohn1) August 22, 2020

Plenty of wild stuff in this @Jasper_Craven deep dive into the America Legion's demographic and authoritarian problems, past and present, but let me pull a few things out here https://t.co/dByIdl1SBt — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) August 28, 2020

“That’s not to say white people won’t get hurt” when storms come. "Whoever is in the path will get hurt,” said Dr. Robert Bullard, known as the father of the environmental justice movement. However, “It’s almost predictable who will get the worst of it.” https://t.co/AgmzKkQUJx — NYT Climate (@nytclimate) August 27, 2020

ABC News finds 54 cases invoking Trump in connection with violence, threats, alleged assaults.



"Trump insists he deserves no blame for divisions in America."



May 30, 2020https://t.co/OrEyMVGqxw — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) August 28, 2020

Some of his former classmates described him as short-tempered and easily offended - and had joked that he was a future mass shooterhttps://t.co/u6r8tGiH2d — Tess Owen (@misstessowen) August 27, 2020

"Internal FBI policy documents have also warned agents assigned to domestic terrorism cases that the white supremacist and anti-government militia groups they investigate often have “active links” to law enforcement officials"https://t.co/HVwMV9uv3q — Katie Benner (@ktbenner) August 28, 2020

Ok, this is terrifying.



A 4-year old girl was found drifting nearly a mile out to sea — off the coast of Greece — on an inflatable unicorn.



Wow...pic.twitter.com/xxN4M6bbXp — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 27, 2020

OUR WRAP — Trump was impeached for abusing his office for political gain. When acquitted, some GOPers said he learned his lesson. On Thursday, he made clear the only lesson he’d learned was that, in politics, the slap on the wrist is often worth it. https://t.co/1Vssj1hyjC — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 28, 2020

Armed, intoxicated Santa Barbara man arrested after injuring police officers https://t.co/dFyjBW6JIo — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) August 28, 2020

Not all heroes wear capes.



2-minutes of gold.



Please listen to this Navy Veteran... pic.twitter.com/jXQVMREDSZ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 27, 2020

On the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington, thousands are set to march for for law enforcement reform and voting rights.https://t.co/ajoc0OB86K https://t.co/gJ9fxuGVv3 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 28, 2020

1. Given that the Henrys own both the @BostonGlobe and the @RedSox, it took some guts for brand-new @GlobeOpinion columnist @KimberlyEAtkins to write about team's tepid response to racism — and some guts for the Globe to run it. https://t.co/QbkMCN0CDp — Dan Kennedy (@dankennedy_nu) August 28, 2020

The more we've learned about #COVID19, the clearer the importance of masks has become. When communities mask up, we bring illness and deaths down. Our new guide shares how policymakers can promote widespread mask-wearing, including the best masks to wear. https://t.co/WJtMZAR7zI pic.twitter.com/jXFZme2yjc — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) August 27, 2020

1 in 6 children in America live in poverty. https://t.co/nCFEBCb7P8 — Pennsylvania Treasury (@PATreasury) August 27, 2020

This is despicable in too many ways to fit into a tweet but let’s start with the fact that this isn’t Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend who was with Breonna when she was murdered, but a previous ex from who knows how long ago that you are tying to her legacy for clickbait. https://t.co/9A3iiNRAOc — Black BEEN King (@SylviaObell) August 27, 2020

After high hopes for taking the Senate in 2016 were followed by crushing losses, Democrats have rethought their strategy.



Their plan for the next 10 weeks - a targeted assault on a core battlefield of the most vulnerable Republican seats.https://t.co/TSziS8Reut — OpenSecrets.org (@OpenSecretsDC) August 28, 2020

Jacob Blake Sr. gave powerful witness to the kindness and empathy of Joe Biden and Kamala Harrishttps://t.co/BSCOHX37JB via @mediaite — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 28, 2020

I keep hearing Trumpflakes say “he should have obeyed their orders!!!”



It doesn’t matter if we comply. https://t.co/O6fV6Yr5rH — Nathaniel Tolliver (@NTolliver1987) August 28, 2020

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny remains in serious but stable condition, and his symptoms of poisoning are receding, according to the Berlin hospital that's treating him https://t.co/pRjmLyaEwa — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) August 28, 2020



DEPT. OF 'AS LONG AS WE CAN LAUGH AND CHEER, WE'LL BE OKAY'

In a brave op-ed, Billy Graham's granddaughter calls on evangelical Christians to stop supporting Trump. - Upworthy https://t.co/TpJJ8jMM2e — Susie K (@cocosette7) August 27, 2020

Little Man is getting his first pup.



Happy National Dog Day. We don’t deserve them.



Dogs, bruh...#NationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/q0xp2pOILQ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 26, 2020

I only have so much popcorn, can we get to it? pic.twitter.com/OiUBkTbTVY — ➡️𝕋𝕙𝕚𝕤𝔾𝕦𝕪⬅️ (@DumpTheManChild) August 24, 2020

🚨30 second Family Training Video for a peaceful house during #COVID19. 🚨



FOR THE LOVE OF EVERYTHING HOLY, PUT YOUR DAMN SHOES ON THE RACK!!!!!! 😤😡#rantover#repost @Upworthy pic.twitter.com/Bw7SyMAC4l — Danielle Knott (@Dee_Doan) August 23, 2020

“No Babies Allowed”😂

The NBA in the 80’s & 90’s😏🏀 pic.twitter.com/LieD0s9ZXT — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 12, 2019

Tony Hawk coaches this 12 year old (Sky Brown) to skate this 100-foot mega ramp.



This is the Twitter content I’m here for. Girls, bruh...pic.twitter.com/YmynVn25ml — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 27, 2020

I have a dream ...

That one day little black boys and black girls

Will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls

As sisters and brothers.



Martin Luther King Jr#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/CNpT3EZEf5 — Ramblings (@ramblingsloa) August 28, 2020

Yes, I've run this last one before -- but it never fails to lift my spirits! Have a great weekend, wear your masks, and be kind! Remember, we're almost there: