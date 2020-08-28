Politics
Friday News Dump: Protesters Surround Rand Paul After Trump Speech, And Other News

He says he was attacked by "a crazed mob."
By Susie Madrak

Seems like BLM protesters harshed the mellow of the special people Trump illegally entertained on the grounds of the White House for his acceptance speech. Rand Paul was one of the people who required a police escort. I think this is the first time I realized he's a tiny little man, just like his father.

Let's put the crowd's reaction in context:

Rand has his version:

Protesters confronted all of the people leaving the speech, not just Rand:

**********************************************************************


DEPT. OF 'AS LONG AS WE CAN LAUGH AND CHEER, WE'LL BE OKAY'

Yes, I've run this last one before -- but it never fails to lift my spirits! Have a great weekend, wear your masks, and be kind! Remember, we're almost there:

