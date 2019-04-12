Politics
Friday News Dump: Former Obama Lawyer Indicted For Manafort Work, And Other News

It is big news in Trump World that exactly one prominent Democratic attorney is indicted in Mueller probe.
By Susie Madrak

Oh boy, oh boy! Trump is very excited that Gregory Wright was indicted... for work done for Ukraine at the behest of convicted felon Paul Manafort. You remember, Trump's campaign manager?

What's that saying? "Ten pounds of sh*t in a five-pound bag?"

And speaking of, my money's on a dark horse named Arya:

And finally, something that will probably make you feel better today:

