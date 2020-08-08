2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
Comments

Maureen Dowd And The NYT Completely Forget A Woman Was On The Ticket In 2016

The pathological Hillary-hater got Twitter-slammed for writing a column in which she stated it's been 36 years since a presidential ticket included a man and a woman.
By Aliza Worthington
Maureen Dowd And The NYT Completely Forget A Woman Was On The Ticket In 2016
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

Twitter, why are you so mean?
Poor Maureen.

She forgot about 2016.
For the New York Times, times are lean.
They need more fact-checkers to run their machine.

How hard must Hillary work to be seen?
Whatever DID she do to Maureen?
Is it envy that makes her so green?

The sexism on display is obscene.
Dowd gets PAID for this tragic routine.

Defenders of Hillary's lean
On the press not to repeat the scene
That gave us this Trumpy rapine.

But the last word will go to our Queen.

With shade like that, who needs sunscreen?

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us