Maureen Dowd Lashes Out At Being Called Elite; Uses Her NYT Column To Insist She's A Regular Gal

Social scientist Paul Piff conducted a very interesting experiment using the game "Monopoly," to see how people would react if one of the players was given advantages over the others. The results were what you might expect: the person with the advantages got more aggressive and felt more entitled to their success.

Using money games (in which some were given more money than others), jars of candy (reserved for sick children), and even hidden camera experiments with real automobile traffic (which cars were more likely to obey the law — stop at a cross walk — for a pedestrian), results of all of these showed a general tendency for wealth and hierarchical status to increase one’s sense of entitlement (and are “more likely to prioritize self-interest over the interests of others”) …while simultaneously decreasing one’s empathy and concern for others.

It's a fascinating aspect of human psychology. The better off you are, the more you feel you earned your privilege, no matter how many advantages you were given. Those who aren't as successful as you are simply less deserving, less willing to work for their success, and are merely envious or grasping to begrudge you all your hard work. Social scientists refer to this mindset as the "Empathy Gap"

Keep that in mind as we turn to Maureen Dowd. Last week, Dowd hosted a party at her Georgetown home for The New York Times correspondent Carl Hulse, whose book on the Supreme Court was just published. Dowd consulted her considerable rolodex to invite the movers and shakers of Washington DC. MSNBC regular Howard Fineman tweeted this.



The response on Twitter was not kind. Elected politicians attending a cozy cocktail party with those who are supposed to hold them accountable is EXACTLY the kind of swampiness that the rest of America is tired of (and this is as much a criticism of Schumer and Pelosi as it is of the media). Fineman deleted the tweet.

Tonight I tweeted a pic of a Georgetown party hosted by @maureendowd, attended by @SpeakerPelosi, @SenSchumer and DC journos. In the old days it would’ve been a benign big-shot brag. No more. It was viciously ratio’d by left and right. I deleted it. All establishments are hated.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Howard Fineman (@howardfineman) July 25, 2019

"Benign big shot brag" is a telling phrase, isn't it?

Maureen Dowd took it further, using her The New York Times column, that most privileged of privileged platforms, to excoriate the unwashed masses for daring to question her "regular gal" status.

[T]his week, lefty Twitter erected a digital guillotine because I had a book party for my friend Carl Hulse, The Times’s authority on Capitol Hill for decades, attended by family, journalists, Hill denizens and a smattering of lawmakers, including Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Susan Collins. I, the daughter of a D.C. cop, and Carl, the son of an Illinois plumber, were hilariously painted as decadent aristocrats reveling like Marie Antoinette when we should have been knitting like Madame Defarge. Yo, proletariat: If the Democratic Party is going to be against chocolate, high heels, parties and fun, you’ve lost me. And I’ve got some bad news for you about 2020. The progressives are the modern Puritans. The Massachusetts Bay Colony is alive and well on the Potomac and Twitter.

"Yo, proletariat"? Seriously? The condescension is just dripping from the person who literally owns JFK's Georgetown mansion. And if you have to reach back to compare yourself favorably to Marie Antoinette, you may want to revisit your common man appeal.

I'm the first one to say that purity politics is an issue on our side of the aisle, but to actually use column inches in the nation's paper of record to claim that criticizing the coziness between journalists and elected officials is the reason we have Trump, because there are all these silent masses that are more concerned with false accusations of aristocracy and privilege is laughable. And like the Monopoly experiment, it belies an attitude that pretends that Dowd has no advantages that regular Americans couldn't dream of.

What @maureendowd doesn't get: lots of the criticism of @nytimes lately isn't about political purity, but NYT's inability to rise to the occasion of the rise of @realDonaldTrump. 1/ — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) July 28, 2019

Gonsalves' entire tweet thread is well worth your time. You can read the entire thing here.

It's neither Puritanism nor the French Revolution--we just don't like seeing our leaders cavorting with nihilists and cynics like you, people so heartless and self-absorbed that governance is mere entertainment, a way to make money with commentary more vapid than daytime ESPN. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) July 28, 2019

look, if you’re a 25-year New York Times political columnist who pals around with the Speaker of the House you are, in fact, a “decadent aristocrat”. If you don’t have the self awareness to know that then I’m not sure what to tell you pic.twitter.com/HZ7yYt2sWx — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) July 27, 2019

Rich people (of all political persuasions) don’t like to admit they are rich. Admitting you have financial advantages is a short jump from acknowleging structural ones, and it’s a short route from there to recognizing you are luckier than you are good. https://t.co/xfMahV4qnY — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) July 28, 2019

Today the extraordinary spectacle of a Times columnist telling core readers to go fuck themselves because a party she threw for DC insiders was blasted on Twitter. Not linking to it, you know how to find her stuff.



My post from 2018 on why this happens: https://t.co/wq2YDd71df — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) July 28, 2019

on the one hand we have a party that puts immigrant babies in jail



on the other, we have people who hurt the fee-fees of idiots like maureen dowd



jeez tough call. might need a life line for this one — ReadingIsForSnobs (@Xenos_RIFS) July 27, 2019

Here's the funny thing about @maureendowd's latest:

An impeachment inquiry has gotten underway right under her nose, and she didn't even notice.



And this route is *more* pragmatic than what Dowd wants (clampdown on left), given realities of Dem caucus politics, as I argue here: https://t.co/QEfGnoSCuO — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 28, 2019