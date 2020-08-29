Politics
Melania Wore A Green Screen Dress, So The Internet Pounced

Stephen Colbert saw endless possibilities for Melania's dress.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Sometimes you have to wonder if they do this **** on purpose, for the attention, or they just don't care. Either way, Melania Trump got the attention she was craving with her 'Green Screen' dress at TrumpFest.

Source: Mashable

It's hard to Be Best when you're surrounded by racist stepchildren, ethical violations, and sweaty old white men, so Melania Trump decided to Be Memes instead.

After turning up for her own speech on Wednesday in a decidedly militaristic khaki getup (because we know she loves a khaki statement piece), the First Lady returned to the final night of the Republican National Convention in green again.

An odd, clashy choice, not just against the red party and the red carpet and the red and blue flags arrayed behind her in their dozens, but also because the pleated Valentino gown is the exact shade of eye-blistering electric lime used for green screen effects.
[...]
Soon, the First Lady was sporting a belted A-line gown in such fetching prints as Coronavirus, U.S. Pandemic Death Stats, and Weather Report.

A torrent of tweets followed.

