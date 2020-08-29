Melania Wore A Green Screen Dress, So The Internet Pounced

Sometimes you have to wonder if they do this **** on purpose, for the attention, or they just don't care. Either way, Melania Trump got the attention she was craving with her 'Green Screen' dress at TrumpFest.
Source: Mashable
It's hard to Be Best when you're surrounded by racist stepchildren, ethical violations, and sweaty old white men, so Melania Trump decided to Be Memes instead.
After turning up for her own speech on Wednesday in a decidedly militaristic khaki getup (because we know she loves a khaki statement piece), the First Lady returned to the final night of the Republican National Convention in green again.
An odd, clashy choice, not just against the red party and the red carpet and the red and blue flags arrayed behind her in their dozens, but also because the pleated Valentino gown is the exact shade of eye-blistering electric lime used for green screen effects.
[...]
Soon, the First Lady was sporting a belted A-line gown in such fetching prints as Coronavirus, U.S. Pandemic Death Stats, and Weather Report.
A torrent of tweets followed.
Why is Melania wearing a green screen as a dress?
That seems like an invitation for trouble.
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 28, 2020
Melania's fashion choices always send a message pic.twitter.com/FvriwnX0fR
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 28, 2020
Gorgeous dress pic.twitter.com/JV0Da0RLrU
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 28, 2020
the green screen dress that keeps on giving: @colbertlateshow edition pic.twitter.com/aC1PSTHDHE
— Staci D Kramer (@sdkstl) August 28, 2020
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 28, 2020
Whoever picked the dress for Melania knows nothing about green screen editing. @RexChapman @Trevornoah @ProjectLincoln @donwinslow pic.twitter.com/S1mbtPpfHC
— toade (@toade99) August 28, 2020
It was on this day that melania trump made trolling history by wearing a chroma key green dress. pic.twitter.com/WsNIQN4boT
— Rysan BLM (@FallFilms) August 28, 2020