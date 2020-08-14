2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Mika Brzezinski Goes Off On Extended Rant, Calls Trump 'Pathetic'

"You go out there and just blow off stupid ideas about injecting Clorox into your body and taking hydroxychloroquine when it isn't safe enough, saying you took it? It's idiotic," the Morning Joe co-host said.
By Susie Madrak
7 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Mika Brzezinski was just disgusted, listening to Trump accuse Joe Biden of playing politics over coronvirus.

"The president just lied four times in a row. And I just cut it short because we don't need to hear him lying. He says Joe Biden has been wrong every step of the way," she said.

She pointed out that Biden wrote an op-ed warning that a pandemic was coming back in January, one that spelled out everything Trump needed to do.

"Was he wrong or were you wrong when you went to the CDC spewing your germs all over the place saying if you want a test, you can test a test -- when no one could get a test? Or maybe were you wrong when you said it would go away miraculously? Maybe, were you wrong, when you said it was one person coming from China? Maybe, were you wrong when you said perhaps you don't want to use the Defense Production Act to mobilize a nationalized response to testing and contact tracing? Like other countries have done and their numbers are gone down.

And while you might be keeping the testing numbers down, by slowing down testing, which is just utter stupidity, talk about ditzy, talk about a ditzy, stupid, botched response to a pandemic that is killing tens of thousands of people, over 160,000 right now, this is on you. Many of those deaths, Mr. President, are on you and your terrible response to this virus. Obvious terrible response. You can't even show leadership on masks."

She said there's "nobody' who has been more wrong about this than Trump.

"Look at the facts. Look at the numbers. Look at the record-breaking deaths. Families losing people by the day. Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, and yes, yes, President Trump, little children actually die from the coronavirus.

She said no one who has been more wrong than him, "and you're the president of the United States."

"And your botched response to this is leading to you losing so badly that you pathetically have to cheat like a sixth grader looking at the paper next to him during a test. You tell everyone you're going to mess up this election, undermine the post office so that the ballots can't be counted so that the election can't be -- you are pathetic at this point. and every network that shows his lies every day, please do it, because every day this president looks more ridiculous."

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us