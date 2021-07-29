Wahh! House GOPers Cry Tyranny Over Return Of Mask Rule

Oh noes! The House chamber physician has required that people have to wear masks again!
I'll tell you what: One of the first stories I read about the delta variant was about a driver waiting to pick someone up in the Sydney, Australia airport. Just standing there, holding up a sign. Turns out he was carrying the then-rare delta variant, and in the half-hour or so that he was standing there, 36 people caught the variant -- just walking past. So, you know, REALLY CONTAGIOUS. And that means Nancy Pelosi is right that Kevin McCarthy is a moron. But that's redundant.
"Minority leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted, "The return to masks is a decision 'conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state.' He continued that on the House floor, to which Tim Ryan of Ohio responded.
Tim Ryan responded.
"And there you have Kevin McCarthy ignoring the advice of the attending physician, understanding that members in that chamber go back and forth, you know, members of Congress, when I was in there, you fly back and forth to your district every three or four days a lot of times," Scarborough said.
"And you're in your district, going to town hall meetings and events and you are surrounded by people. So, yes, for the 100 or so members or 50 members that come from hot spots, there's a really good chance somebody's got to bring the delta variant back into that chamber and pass it along and kill somebody or maybe have them go home and get somebody really sick in their family. It's just not hard. And again, you wonder how low the Republican party will go. You wonder how low Kevin McCarthy will go.
"Or you ask a question, is Kevin McCarthy really that stupid? And many would say that's a rhetorical question."