GOPers Close Out Jackson Hearing With A Veritable Orgy Of Smears

Morning Joe talked about the disgraceful performance by Senate Judiciary Republicans in their attacks on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

"If somebody is wildly, wildly out of the mainstream or unqualified, fine, have discussions on that. but these justices should be getting 80, 90 votes. You shouldn't go up there and have people trying to destroy people the way they seem to do every single time," Joe Scarborough said.

(Of course, this being Joe Scarborough, he later claimed "both sides" for the Kavanaugh hearing. Boo hoo! We still don't know who paid off his large debts, do we.)

"Judge Jackson's nomination was deadlocked when every Republican in the committee voted against her earlier in the day," Mika Brzezinski said.

LINDSEY GRAHAM: I'll vote no. I'm the -- the first time I have ever voted against any Supreme Court nominee. After four days of hearings, I now know why the left likes her so much. TED CRUZ: If Judge Jackson is confirmed, I believe she will prove to be the most extreme and the furthest left justice ever to serve on the United States Supreme Court. MARSHA BLACKBURN: Judge Jackson is beholden to the radical left that is teaching our children that they can choose their own sex. JOSH HAWLEY: Let me just say for the record, sex crimes against children are not fiction. TOM COTTON: Judge Jackson will coddle criminals and terrorists.

"Sweet Jesus, deliver us from this idiocy," Scarborough muttered.

"If we have to focus on one Republican, let's focus on Lindsey, because Lindsey voted for her ten months ago. How do you vote for somebody ten months ago to take one of the most important positions in the federal judiciary and ten months later, this nonsense," he said.

"You know, this is such an indicative space around where we are with respect to our current conversation around politics and where they have no place," Charles Coleman said.

"As you already talked about, there has been a history where Supreme Court appointees have gotten as many as 90-plus votes. in this case there's no reason that this woman, this incredibly brilliant and qualified judge, should not be receiving a much, much larger amount of support from all U.S. senators. And when it comes to Lindsey Graham, there can be very little argument that he probably demonstrates the most hypocritical and just great level of ridiculous contradiction in the fact just a year ago this was an incredibly qualified judge in order to ascend to the federal circuit. now all of a sudden you are worried about an activist judge.

"This is nothing but political grandstanding and everyone seems to know it, but it seems like everyone is simply okay with it."