Mike Pence On Trump: Believe Me Or Your Lying Eyes And Ears!

If you watched Pence's speech last night, it was as if the entire Trump presidency never happened.

Have Obama and Biden have been ruling over the country these last three and a half years? Apparently Mike Pence would like you to think so.

Reality check: a pandemic rips throughout the country, and civil rights protests are logical responses to the continued murders and assaults of Black Americans by law enforcement.

Yet, instead of being a calming presence, Donald Trump and his administration have inflamed protesters and incited violence and murder by right-wing militia and white supremacist movements who are hoping to be deputized in their efforts to attack protesters with no consequences.

Today another 1 million Americans filed for unemployment after the virus shut down America, yet Mike Pence bragged that they helped the economy gain millions of jobs back.

Pence, like Larry Kudlow before him, claimed that before Trump took office our economy was in a recession. That's a lie. Obama moved the unemployment rate from 10% (the 2008 crash) to 4.7% in his eight years in office.

One of the craziest things Pence said was that Trump is fighting to defend America's shameful heritage of slavery in the Confederacy: "And if you want a president who falls silent when our heritage is demeaned or insulted, then he’s not your man.” "Our" heritage? You know EXACTLY who he was talking to.

In another crazy section of hypocrisy and law enforcement pornography, Pence never mentioned the horrendous shooting of Jacob Blake by the police. This horrendous shooting has spurred on a new wave of protests around the country and in the world of sports, but Pence restated the Trump administration's unending support of the members of the thin blue line.

President Trump and I will always support the right of Americans to peacefully protest. But rioting and looting is not peaceful protest. Tearing down statues is not free speech, and those who do so will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The hard truth is you will not be safe in Joe Biden’s America. Under President Trump, we will always stand with those who stand on the thin blue line, and we are not going to defund the police — not now, not ever.

These protests are directly because of Donald Trump's actions and lack of leadership during an unprecedented time of civil unrest.

And no one has forgotten the spread of a coronavirus that has claimed the lives of over 180K Americans so far.

Pence wants Americans to believe in unicorns, but when a vaccine and treatment for COVID-19 is released, it will not be because it's a miracle, but because it was brought about by science.

Trump and Pence have put us in this position.

Do you feel safe?

Do you feel happy?

We must rid ourselves of the pestilence occupying the White House.

Politifact does a great job of fact checking Pence and the other speakers during Day 3 of the Trump convention.

Michael Cohen: "The President is going to talk to you about law and order. That's laughable. Virtually everyone who worked for his campaign has been convicted of a crime or is under indictment. Myself included." https://t.co/LpVyIvFZMg pic.twitter.com/jMDhYRsDO9 — The Hill (@thehill) August 25, 2020

Asked to respond to VP Mike Pence last night saying "You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America," @JoeBiden replies on MSNBC with a laugh: "The problem we have right now is we're in Donald Trump's America." — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) August 27, 2020

Pence: "Joe Biden's agenda is based on government control. Our agenda is based on freedom."



I sure wish the "Trump's America" would stop tear-gassing us with freedom and shooting freedom 7 times into black people's backs.#Thursdaythoughts pic.twitter.com/5igNFYVg8T — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 27, 2020

Video above via The Washington Post. Frances Langum contributed to this post.