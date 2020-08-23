Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain

What a week we had! The DNC hit it outta the park with the all-star Un-Convention, the Russian Usurper continued his chicanery, we tried to save the USPS, and the deadly Trump-Virus marches on. Thanks to the help of 28+ bloggers we kept tabs on it all. Anyone who says blogging is dead needs to spend more time here at Crooks and Liars.

Income inequality is on our minds. Eclectablog says Joe Biden has the best plan since the New Deal.

Politicians are Poodyheads presents: Postmaster Devil!

Shower Cap's Blog recaps the week as only he can, and Green Eagle gives us the Wingnut Wrap-up!

Bonus Track: On the Twitters, Historian Kevin M. Kruse imagines the RNC's roll call vote next week. Fact Check: True!

Thank you for letting me be part of your week. I hope to be back soon! -- Regards, Tengrain

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

