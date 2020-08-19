Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Tengrain

Monday night's DNC was pretty great, right? Powerful women saying powerful things, and as it was on the eve of the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Eva Longoria Bastón wearing symbolically important Suffragette white was not just a coinkydink. I can hardly wait for tonight's edition. Today we look at the state of women in our political process.

By Hook or By Book reminds us that 100 years later, not all women are treated equally.

I'll Call It Like I See It tells us about how women --even Kamala Harris-- are still told that they are out of their lane.

And speaking of staying in your lane, Jezebel tell us the story of an older woman cycling champion was stripped of her record for taking menopause medications. We've still got a long way to go.

Bonus Track: OG blogger Rants from the Rookery gives us the empowerment meme we need.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us