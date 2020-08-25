Newt Gingrich Lies On Fox And Friends But Hey, Coherent Sentences

Donald Trump has bought Newt Gingrich's loyalty by giving the third Mrs. Gingrich her dream job and (presumed) ticket out of purgatory, the Ambassadorship to the Vatican. That's some real mob-style blackmail.

And so Fox and Friends was happy to set up a video call to Italy with the disgraced former House Speaker, because he is one of very few Trump loyalists who can speak in complete sentences without veering into QAnon territory.

Newt knows how to appear on television, speak in sound bites, and end the segment without soiling his shorts. In Trump's Republican Party, that's a Fox segment producer's dream come true.

And it doesn't matter to Fox that Newt engaged in pure projection for the entire interview.

Bobby Lewis said it best: "We're long beyond any semblance of shame or hypocrisy, but here's Newt Gingrich saying on Fox News that "When your opponents develop a lie [and] people see the facts, they change decisively," and media orgs "dedicated to consistently lying" undermine themselves.

The compilation of Newt Gingrich headlines continues.