Political Hack Newt Gingrich Attacks Impeachment 'Process'

Newton Leroy Gingrich lives off of the wingnut welfare publishing industry, his wife's salary as Trump's Ambassador to the Vatican, and also from appearances on Trump TV where he furthers the propaganda for the so-called president.

He's a political hack. He has been for 30 years. But you knew that.

Those of you reacting to Newt Gingrich will want to google "Newt Gingrich blames" in Google News. It reveals the schtick he uses to stay on TV. A noun, a verb, blame Democrats. pic.twitter.com/88TSb2258G — Frances Langum (@bluegal) September 30, 2019

And he makes this statement on President Executive Time's favorite program, this time committing First Degree Hypocrisy over impeachment.

NEWT GINGRICH: What you are watching is a legislative coup d'etat. This is not an impeachment, and we ought to quit talking about it as if it's an impeachment.

Hey, remember when you had to resign right before the Senate impeachment trial because you were covering up your own affair?



Good times. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) September 30, 2019

Q. How do you make Trump look young, healthy, sane, moral & feminist?

A. Put him next to Newt Gingrich. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 30, 2019

Or maybe Trump TV will just give up and, with Newt Gingrich's help, offer alternative programming to NEWS. Whoops:

Watch the Contract with America 25th anniversary special on @FoxNews tonight at 8pm ET! — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) September 29, 2019

Don't ever forget that Trump hired the wives of Gingrich and McConnell to keep them on the team.