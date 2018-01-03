Is Newt Gingrich Smoking Vatican Weed?

As you probably know, Comrade Stupid insulted the entire Catholic world by appointing as Ambassador to the Vatican, Newt Gingrich's six-year mistress and now wife, campaign grifter Callista Gingrich.

#BothSidesDont nominate a six-year mistress of a thrice married con man as ambassador to the Vatican. pic.twitter.com/FcchWcB54n — Frances Langum (@bluegal) August 11, 2017

And now her husband is on Fox insisting that 2018 is a great year for Republicans!

"I believe the underlying momentum of the country is towards the Republicans and away from the Democrats." “If the Republicans can get their act together… and let the Democrats be the party of socialism, big government and big bureaucracy, I think we could win a surprising election this fall.”

This is the guy who said Romney would get 300 electoral votes.

My thinking is, he's smoking something from his wife's "diplomatic pouch" if you know what I mean.