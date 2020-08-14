Now They're Illegally Taking The Mailboxes Away In Oregon

It's hard to believe, but it's happening. In the state of Oregon, which has been exclusively vote-by-mail for years, the USPS is illegally removing mailboxes:
Residents of Portland and Eugene were alarmed this week to see some U.S. Postal Service mailboxes removed from neighborhood streets and hauled away in flatbed trucks. A Postal Service spokesperson claimed the Postal Service is removing "duplicate" boxes. https://t.co/G7xOWXXg0W
The USPS is literally backing up trucks to mailboxes and taking them away. Here are photos of mailboxes being “decommissioned” in SE Portland and Eugene, Ore. Check out how many are already on the trucks! But today's news is probably going to be about "golden showers" instead. pic.twitter.com/qROzgpZS0P
USPS has to post signs on mailboxes 30 days prior to removal. They can be removed by law they get less than 25 pieces of mail on average per day, after a public comment period. Please ask your LOCAL elected officials to file with the courts for an emergency injunction!
My state Senator, Lee Beyer, responded: "Unfortunately the USPS is under Federal jurisdiction not state. There is virtually nothing the state can do except raise the issue with our Federal delegation." @RonWyden @SenJeffMerkley @DeFazio4Oregon Take action! File for an injunction!
I’m in southern oregon and they were removing mail boxes yesterday that are full every day. Dude straight up said he hated doing it and it was forced on them here’s a pic. This is the Main Street of town tons of people use this every day. pic.twitter.com/z2Mt8qrb31
As they should be. DeJoy is a #KochNetwork member. Closing &/or privatizing #USPS has been a high priority & his mission is to decimate #USPS from within. They'll do it slowly & behind the headlines... citizens will think it's a system &/or budget failure in the end. pic.twitter.com/7taDxwHGah
