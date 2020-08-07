In Poland, The Left Proudly Wears The Rainbow

Way to go!
Today in #Sejm @AndrzejDuda is being sworn in as Polish president. Members of Left coalition came in rainbow mask and... look ❤🧡💛💚💙💜 The kind of solidarity we need after campaign of hate, thank you! Rainbow is not an offence, #LGBT are human beings #Poland pic.twitter.com/dj26Y9UTJd
— Magda Dropek (@magdadropek) August 6, 2020
MPs in #Poland’s parliament turned up to the inauguration of homophobic #AndrzejDuda wearing the rainbow colours in solidarity with the #LGBT+ community. The fight isn’t over but love will win 🏳️🌈✌🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/YE2emOxdwh
— Paul Usher (@PaulUsher) August 6, 2020
Desperate times call for... creative and original new ways of protesting! Poland’s reelected president Duda is openly anti LGBT rights. So for his 2nd term inauguration members of parliament coordinated a very visual demonstration on where they stand. https://t.co/3KsmRkfC3k
— Óscar Schlenker (@oschlenkernews) August 7, 2020
