Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

The Republican Convention Will Nominate Trump In Secret Shame

Do they really think we won't notice it's REPUBLICANS doing this?
By Tengrain

[Above, Trump arrives at the 2016 RNC. Apparently the Republican Party doesn't want to go through THAT again. -- eds.]

The vote to renominate Prznint Stupid is going to be conducted in private this month, without members of the media present, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Convention said, citing the coronavirus.

“No witnesses,” Lord Damp Nut didn’t say, as he affixed the mask and entered the bank.

Our pals over at Electoral Vote:

It’s hard to understand what Trump has to gain by being renominated in secret. Normally, he wants as much publicity as possible. We could (sort of) understand him limiting media coverage to only friendly outlets, but banning them all? How does that help him? In fact, if reporters are forbidden from watching, the story then shifts from “Trump is renominated” to “What’s he hiding?” It doesn’t make any political sense, but so much of what Trump does doesn’t actually help him. Nonetheless, because he ignored all his own experts in 2016 and won anyway, he is convinced that everything he thinks of is genius and he doesn’t have to pay attention to his own campaign staff. Campaign manager Bill Stepien could tell him that if he lets in reporters and at least one TV crew, he will get the highest ratings in the history of the known universe, so he might relent.

OK, I really don’t understand this strategy. The only thing I can come up with is that he doesn’t want the optics of accepting the nomination in an empty room, like a LOSER. So better that there are no witnesses than a humiliating few hundred.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

