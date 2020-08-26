RNC Speaker Supports Racially Profiling Her Own Son

The anti-abortion activist argued such profiling would make the cop more "careful" around her bi-racial son.

Yeah. She said that.

Johnson’s video, which was reported on by the Daily Caller shortly after its posting, has since been made private. Vice posted the entire 15-minutes to YouTube, here.

Source: Vice News

“Statistically, I look at our prison population and I see that there is a disproportionately high number of African-American males in our prison population for crimes, particularly for violent crimes. So statistically, when a police officer sees a brown man like my Jude walking down the road — as opposed to my white nerdy kids, my white nerdy men walking down the road — because of the statistics that he knows in his head, that these police officers know in their head, they’re going to know that statistically my brown son is more likely to commit a violent offense over my white sons.” “So the fact that in his head, he would be more careful around my brown son than my white son, that doesn’t actually make me angry. That makes that police officer smart, because of statistics.”

And here are the full remarks for this nutjob at the 2020 Trumpfest.