Stuart Varney Flips Out After World Bank Economist Calls Larry Kudlow A 'Liar For Hire'

It's a wonderful thing to hear a Nobel prize-winning economist tell the truth about the multitude of lies that spew out of Larry Kudlow's mouth.

Former World Bank chief economist Paul Romer is sick of dealing with fools and con-men that populate Trump's world. During a segment on Varney & Co., he lambasted Larry Kudlow's recent claims that we're going to see two quarters of 20% growth in the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stuart Varney played a soundbite of Kudlow from last week and then asked for Romer's thoughts.

It did not go well for Varney from there.

Varney presented the soundbite and then endorsed Kudlow's ridiculous pronouncements as a real possibility of hopes and dreams, but as soon as Romer got honest, Varney freaked.

Romer said the economy is far from getting back to normal and then went for the jugular. "And the other thing is, the core competence of this administration is dishonesty. So, I wouldn’t pay attention to anything that somebody like Kudlow says.”

Oh, yeah!!

Varney was surprised by his candor and said, "Well wait, that's a bold statement..."

Varney then paraphrased Romer's remarks attacking Kudlow's honesty and said, "That’s a hell of a slam, Paul.”

“This is the way I operate," Romer replied. "I don’t pay any attention to what Kudlow says. No serious economist, by the way, Kudlow isn’t an economist and there’s a reason this administration can’t hire a real economist is because they only hire liars for hire."

He continued, "So, you get people who will say whatever the administration wants. But you can’t get credible people. So, I don’t pay any attention to what Kudlow says.”

Amen!

Stuart spoke for the rest of the administration and said he was upset that Romer branded them all liars.

"Liars for Hire, yeah," Romer said calmly. "This is just a fact."

“What you are saying is really rather insulting," Varney cried. "You know, ‘liars for hire!’ Are you calling Larry Kudlow a liar?”

“Yeah. Of course," Romer said. "He’ll say anything that will help this administration achieve whatever its goal of the day are."

Continuing, Romer repeated the phrase. “If you want to hear somebody that will tell you things that aren’t true that will make you feel good, get one of their liars for hire.”

Varney was indignant. “I’ve got to tell you, I really don’t like people who appear on this program being called liars by someone like you. I don’t like that and I don’t think you should do that.”

“Well, think about that when you interview Stephen Moore next," Romer shot back.

“I’ll ask him, and I’ll say Paul Romer says you’re a liar,” Varney said,

Romer clarified: "A liar for hire.”

Oh, man that made my day.