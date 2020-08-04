2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Today's Kansas Republican Primary: Dems Wish For KKKris Kobach On November Ballot

Democrats have a real chance for a pick-up if Kobach is the Republican nominee for US Senate from Kansas.
By Tengrain
Image from: Screenshot

Politico, AKA "Tiger Beat on the Potomac" (thanks Charlie Pierce!) breathlessly tells us what to look for TODAY:

Republicans are about to learn if they have a serious problem in Kansas — and another major threat to their teetering Senate majority.

In Tuesday’s primary, GOP voters will decide between hard-line conservative Kris Kobach and Rep. Roger Marshall as their nominee for an open Senate seat. Democrats haven’t won a Senate race in Kansas in nearly a century. But both parties think Kobach as the nominee would put the race squarely on the map, stretching Republican resources thinner as they’re already spending to protect a half-dozen vulnerable incumbents.

Kobach, as you know, is as anti-immigrant as Hair Füror’s pocket Nazi Stephen Miller. The thinking here is that Possum Hollar’s White Power forces in Kansas will overwhelmingly support Kobach in the primary but that he is easily defeated in the general, even in blood red Kansas. Kobach lost his race for gubnor to a Democrat in a similar matchup.

I’ve read stories that the Dems are even rat-eff’ing this primary running pro-Kobach ads to catapult this (allegedly) easy-to-defeat racist buffoon into winning the primary, but of course it is all on Murdoch-owned media (W$J, Fox, Breitbart [I know, not Murdoch-owned, but definitely affiliated]), so who knows what is really happening on the ol’ greased rat front.

Anyway, this is the race to watch tonight, methinks, as it really does push the gavel away from amply be-chinned Mitch McConnell if all the rest of the Senate horse-race reporting is at all accurate.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

